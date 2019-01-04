Pitt revamps offense, fires coordinator Shawn Watson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has fired offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman in an effort to overhaul its beleaguered offense. Coach Pat Narduzzi made the announcement on Friday. The Panthers went…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has fired offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman in an effort to overhaul its beleaguered offense.

Coach Pat Narduzzi made the announcement on Friday.

The Panthers went 7-7 this season and won the ACC Coastal Division for the first time but had trouble generating offensive against quality opponents, particularly through the air. Pitt finished 97th in the country in total offense, 93rd in scoring offense and 120th in passing offense.

Sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled at times in his first full season as starter. Pickett completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rafael Araujo-Lopes led the Panthers with 37 receptions. No Panther had more than 557 yards receiving.

