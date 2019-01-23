202
Home » NCAA Football » Auburn hires former star…

Auburn hires former star Carnell Williams as RBs coach

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 6:47 pm 01/23/2019 06:47pm
Share

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn tailback Carnell Williams has returned to his alma mater as running backs coach.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced Williams’ hiring Wednesday.

Williams was the 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year after being picked fifth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a senior, he led Auburn to an undefeated record.

Williams spent six seasons with Tampa Bay before playing finishing his NFL career in 2011 with the St. Louis Rams.

Williams broke Bo Jackson’s Auburn career record for touchdowns with 45 and finished second in total rushing yards at 3,831.

He was Henderson State’s running backs coach in 2015, then spent one season at West Georgia. He spent the past two seasons coaching running backs for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500