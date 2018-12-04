Nielsen’s top programs for Nov. 26-Dec. 2

202.5
By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 3:21 pm 12/04/2018 03:21pm
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: New Orleans at Dallas, Fox, 21.39 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, NBC, 17.83 million.

3. “NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 12.2 million.

4. “NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 11.91 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.41 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.1 million.

7. “SEC Championship Postgame Show,” CBS, 9.93 million.

8. NFL Football: Tennessee at Houston, ESPN, 9.86 million.

9. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.57 million.

10. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.38 million.

11. “This is Us,” NBC, 8.99 million.

12: College Football: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Fox, 8.66 million.

13. “Garth Brooks at Notre Dame,” CBS, 8.63 million.

14. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.53 million.

15. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.4 million.

16. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 8.39 million.

17. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.152 million.

18. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 8.151 million.

19. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.94 million.

20. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.61 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

