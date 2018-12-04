202.5
Home » NCAA Football » Les Miles brings Auburn…

Les Miles brings Auburn offensive coordinator to Kansas

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 2:24 pm 12/04/2018 02:24pm
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving Auburn to take the same job at Kansas.

Kansas announced Tuesday that new coach Les Miles named Lindsey to his staff. Lindsey has been Auburn’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Miles said in a news release that Lindsey has a proven record of coaching “electric” offenses and a strong reputation for developing his players.

In 2017, Lindsey’s Auburn offense was just the eighth in SEC history to rush and pass for 3,000 yards. He also has been offensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2014-15) and Arizona State (2016).

Lindsey previously was an offensive analyst at Auburn in 2013 and quarterbacks coach at Troy in 2010.

Miles announced Sunday that he hired Chevis Jackson as defensive backs coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500