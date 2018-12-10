Imagine Dragons to perform during halftime of CFP champ game

Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 7. ESPN and Interscope Records announced the performance Monday. For the second consecutive season, the College Football…

Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 7.

ESPN and Interscope Records announced the performance Monday.

For the second consecutive season, the College Football Playoff will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime performance for the television audience. The school bands will still perform at halftime of the game in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Imagine Dragons will headline the halftime telecast and perform from Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. The bands’ song “Natural” was used by ESPN as the theme for much of the network’s college football coverage and promotions. Imagine Dragons won a Grammy in 2014 for its song “Radioactive.” The band will perform several songs in the halftime set, including tracks from its recently released fourth album, “Origins.” The halftime concert will be free to attend but limited to those who secure passes. Details on how to do that will be announced at a later date.

Last season, Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.