Haskins, Bush receive top honors on AP All-Big Ten team

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is the offensive player of the year and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team released Wednesday.

Freshman receiver Rondale Moore of Purdue was voted newcomer of the year, and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald was named coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game for the first time.

Michigan had seven players on the first team, including five from the nation’s top-ranked defense. Wisconsin had five first-team picks and conference champion Ohio State had three.

Haskins, in his first year as a starter, set Big Ten records and leads the nation with 4,580 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes. He passed for more than 300 yards in nine games, including five games with better than 400 yards.

Bush has been a disruptive force for Michigan, leading the team with 80 tackles and ranking second from his linebacker position in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (9.5).

Moore occupied two spots, as a wide receiver and all-purpose player. Moore’s 103 receptions are most in the nation and second-most in a season by a Big Ten player, and his 1,164 receiving yards lead the conference. Moore also rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries and returned punts and kicks for the Boilermakers.

Four of Wisconsin’s five first-team picks are repeat selections — running back Jonathan Taylor, offensive linemen Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel and linebacker T.J. Edwards. Taylor was a unanimous choice. Ohio State defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones also made the first team for the second straight year.

Fitzgerald, Northwestern’s 13th-year coach, led the Wildcats to an 8-1 record in Big Ten play, matching the best mark in program history. They went 0-3 in nonconference play and had to overcome a spate of injuries to win their first West Division title.

The All-Big Ten team was selected by 27 writers and broadcasters who cover the conference.

___

The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.

WR — Tyler Johnson, Minnesota, 6-2, 200, Jr., Minneapolis.

T — Isaiah Prince, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, Sr., Greenbelt, Maryland.

T — Jon Runyan, Michigan, 6-5, 310, Sr., Moorestown, New Jersey.

G — Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 310, Sr., Curtice, Ohio.

G — Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 315, Sr., Grafton, Wisconsin.

C — Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin, 6-3, 319, So., Amherst, Wisconsin.

TE — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa, 6-5, 250, So., Chariton, Iowa.

QB — Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 214, So., Potomac, Maryland.

u-RB — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 221, So., Salem, New Jersey.

RB — Karan Higdon, Michigan, 5-10, 202, Sr., Sarasota, Florida.

PK — Chase McLaughlin, Illinois, 6-1, 190, Sr., Cypress, Texas.

All-Purpose — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.

Defense

DE __ Kenny Willekes, Michigan State, 6-4, 260, Jr., Rockford, Michigan.

DE __ Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 255, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

DT __ Raequan Williams, Michigan State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Chicago.

DT __ Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 290, Jr., Cleveland.

LB — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 233, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

LB — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 241, So., Katy, Texas.

LB — T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 242, Sr., Lake Villa, Illinois.

CB — Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, 6-1, 203, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

CB — Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 181, Jr., Detroit.

S — Josh Metellus, Michigan, 6-0, 204, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

S — Amani Hooker, Iowa, 6-0, 210, Jr., Minneapolis.

P — Will Hart, Michigan, 6-3, 192, Jr., Hunting Valley, Ohio.

___

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Orleans.

WR — Parris Campbell, Ohio State, 6-1, 208, Sr., Akron, Ohio.

T — David Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-7, 315, Jr., Downers Grove, Illinois.

T — Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-7, 320, So., Detroit.

G — Ross Reynolds, Iowa, 6-4, 295, Sr., Waukee, Iowa.

G — Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 320, Jr., Hartland, Wisconsin.

C — Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, Jr., Canton, Michigan.

TE — Noah Fant, Iowa, 6-5, 241, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska.

QB — Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 201, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.

RB — Miles Sanders, Penn State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Pittsburgh.

RB — Antony McFarland, Maryland, 5-8, 193, Fr., Hyattsville, Maryland.

PK — Matt Coghlin, Michigan State, 5-9, 190, So., Cincinnati.

All-Purpose — Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa, 6-1, 175, So., Newark, New Jersey.

Defense

DE — A.J. Epensea, Iowa, 6-5, 277, So., Glen Carbon, Illinois.

DE — Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 283, Jr., Plainfield, New Jersey.

DE — Carter Coughlin, Minnesota, 6-4, 245, Jr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

DT — Robert Windsor, Penn State, 6-4, 295, Jr., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

LB — Tre Watson, Maryland, 6-2, 236, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

LB — Joe Bachie, Michigan State, 6-2, 238, Jr., Brook Park, Ohio.

LB — Blake Cashman, Minnesota, 6-2, 235, Sr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

CB — David Long, Michigan, 5-11, 198, Jr., Los Angeles.

CB — Justin Layne, Michigan State, 6-3, 185, Jr., Cleveland.

S — Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland, 5-10, 200, Sr., Newark, Delaware.

S — Jordan Fuller, Ohio State, 6-2, 204, Jr. Old Tappan, New Jersey.

P — Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 215, So., Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

___

Offensive Player of the Year — Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 214, So., Potomac, Maryland.

Defensive Player of the Year — Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 233, Jr., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Coach of the Year — Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern,

Newcomer of the Year — Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-9, 175, Fr., New Albany, Indiana.

___

u-Unanimous selection.

___

Voting Panel:

___

