Thomas leads Appalachian State past Texas State 38-7

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Zac Thomas passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns and Darrynton Evans added a pair of TD runs to propel Appalachian State to a 38-7 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (7-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first possession when Thomas connected with Dominique Heath from the 8-yard line. The score was set up when Austin Exford recovered a Willie Jones III fumble at the Appalachian State 33 on the Bobcats’ first series.

The Mountaineers added a pair of second-quarter TDs — Thomas’ 1-yard pass to C. Reed and a 1-yard plunge by Evans — to grab a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Appalachian State used just two plays — capped by Evans’ 79-yard TD run — on their first possession of the third quarter to push the lead to 28-0.

Texas State’s only score came on Tyler Vitt’s 6-yard TD toss to Keenen Brown midway through the third quarter. The Bobcats (3-7, 1-5) managed just 218 yards of offense.

Evans finished with 86 yards on nine carries and Thomas added 76 yards on 11 totes.

