202.5
Home » NCAA Football » Report: Fight at football…

Report: Fight at football game led to Arkansas stadium panic

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 12:45 pm 11/29/2018 12:45pm
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A report says a fight involving a stun gun at an Arkansas high school football game prompted thousands of attendees to evacuate the stadium as false rumors of gunfire circulated.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the state found that panic and confusion quickly spread during the Aug. 25 game in Little Rock after a fight in the stands between 10 male youths. The report says one of them had a stun gun that several spectators mistook for a firearm.

An Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism report estimates that 25,000 spectators fled War Memorial Stadium in fear of an active shooter but there’s no evidence of any shots being fired.

Department Executive Director Kane Webb says no charges have been filed against individuals involved in the altercation. He also says no charges are expected.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News NCAA Football Other Sports News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500