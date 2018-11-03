202
Parson helps lead Howard to 31-23 win over FAMU

By The Associated Press November 3, 2018 4:45 pm 11/03/2018 04:45pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Dedrick Parson had 26 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown and Howard beat Florida A&M 31-23 on Saturday and snapped the Rattlers’ five-game win streak.

Florida A&M took an early 7-0 lead when Azende Rey ran it in from 3-yards out after a brief three-play, 15-yard drive that was set up when Elijah Watkins intercepted Caylin Newton on the game’s first play.

Newton responded and led a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his 22-yard touchdown pass to Jequez Ezzard before the 2-point conversion attempt failed. After forcing the Rattlers to punt, Newton again helped march Howard (4-4, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic) —this time on an eight-play, 60-yard drive — and the Bison led the rest of the way.

Newton finished with 172 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ryan Stanley led Florida A&M (6-3, 5-1) with 281 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

