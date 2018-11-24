202.5
James Madison beats Delaware 20-6 in FCS first-rounder

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 6:51 pm 11/24/2018 06:51pm
FILE PHOTO: James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) scores during the first half of an NCAA football game against Robert Morris in Harrisonburg, Va., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben DiNucci passed for 223 yards and a touchdown and the James Madison defense clamped down on Delaware for a 20-6 victory in a first-round FCS playoff game on Saturday.

The Dukes (9-3), making their 15th playoff appearance and a two-time national champion, will travel to play No. 8 seed Colgate (9-1) next Saturday riding a three-game winning streak.

The Dukes outgained the Blue Hens 316-185 and had a 15-minute advantage in time of possession against their fellow Colonial Athletic Association team. The two teams didn’t play each other in the regular season.

Leading 3-0 after the first quarter on Ethan Ratke’s field goal, the Dukes got a safety when John Daka sacked Pat Kehoe and led 12-0 following Marcus Marshall’s 4-yard touchdown run that came three plays after De’Angelo Amos returned a punt 37 yards to the Delaware 18.

Delaware, in its first appearance since 2010 and its 21st postseason overall, got its points on field goals from Jake Roth in the second quarter and Frank Raggo in the third before Jake Brown scored on an 8-yard pass from DiNucci.

Kehoe threw for 116 yards with two interceptions.

