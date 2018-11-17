Eastern Kentucky beats Tennessee Tech 37-6

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Parker McKinney passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another on Saturday, and Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 37-6 to finish the regular season with four straight wins.…

McKinney completed 31 of 42 passes and BK Smith had 12 receptions for 163 yards. TJ Comstock capped the scoring with a pick-6 and the Colonels defense held the Golden Eagles out of the end zone.

McKinney threw an 8-yard TD pass to Daryl McCleskey Jr. to make it 20-3 on Eastern Kentucky’s first drive of the third quarter and tossed an 11-yarder to Dan Paul to make it 30-6 with 2:55 left in the game.

EKU and Tennessee Tech traded field goals to open the scoring and McKinney’s 3-yard keeper made it 10-3 with 1:01 left in the half. Tennessee Tech quarterback Adam Browner fumbled on the next play and Samuel Hayworth added another field goal for the Colonels before halftime.

