Wisconsin receiver sues university over discipline probe

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 11:03 am 10/10/2018 11:03am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Embattled University of Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus is suing the school because he says a disciplinary probe it is conducting while he’s trying to defend himself in a criminal sexual assault case violates his rights.

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers in August after he was charged with sexually assaulting two drunken women in his apartment. Cephus says the sex was consensual .

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Cephus filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that a university disciplinary investigation against him launched in May is unfair because he can’t participate in it without potentially harming his criminal defense.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for emotional and psychological harm and past and future economic losses, claiming Cephus is a likely high NFL draft pick.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says school officials haven’t reviewed the lawsuit but believe their investigatory process complies with federal law.

