South Carolina State beats Delaware State 30-19

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 7:35 pm 10/20/2018 07:35pm
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tyrece Nick threw for 133 yards and ran for another 130 yards and a score and South Carolina State kept Delaware State winless with a 30-19 victory on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Farrika Grier ran for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second and added a 1-yard score early in the third and the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3 MEAC) led 13-0.

Delaware State answered with a score to cut it to 13-7 with 9:55 left in the third. Nick ran 13 yards for his score late in the quarter to push the Bulldogs advantage to 20-7.

Dillon Bredesen kicked a 39-yard field goal for SC State to make it 23-7 early in the fourth. The Hornets (0-7, 0-4) closed to 23-13 with 3:47 left in the game but on their next drive, defensive back Zafir Kelly intercepted Jack McDaniels and returned it 72 yards for a 30-13 Bulldogs lead with 1:54 remaining.

McDaniels threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets He was intercepted twice and sacked twice.

