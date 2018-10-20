202
Saffold scores in 2 OT, Georgetown over Lehigh 22-16

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 6:10 pm 10/20/2018 06:10pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackson Saffold ran for the winning touchdown in double overtime and Georgetown beat Lehigh 22-16 on Saturday.

The teams were tied 16-16 when Saffold picked up 22 yards on a first-down run then took it into the endzone from three yards out for the winning score.

Saffold carried 18 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns for the Hoyas (4-4, 3-0 Patriot League). Gunther Johnson threw for 270 yards and a touchdown. Michael Dereus had 120 yards and a score receiving.

Johnson capped the opening drive with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Dereus and the Hoyas took a 7-0 lead. Later in the first, Lehigh scored but had the PAT blocked and Wesley Bowers returned it for a defensive two points. Georgetown led 9-6 at halftime.

Georgetown kicker Brad Hurst missed all five of his field goal attempts.

Brad Mayes threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountain Hawks (1-6, 0-2).

