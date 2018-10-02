202
Home » NCAA Football » Nielsen's top programs for…

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 24-30

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 4:11 pm 10/02/2018 04:11pm
Share

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 24-30. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC, 17.92 million.

2. NFL Football: Minnesota at L.A. Rams, Fox, 14.51 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 13.54 million.

4. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday), CBS, 12.93 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.57 million.

6. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 12.22 million.

7. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday), CBS 12.05 million.

8. “NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 11.19 million.

9. “Young Sheldon” (Monday), CBS, 10.59 million.

10. “This is Us,” NBC, 10.55 million.

11. “Manifest,” NBC, 10.41 million.

12. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday), CBS, 10.21 million.

13. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 10.14 million.

14. “FBI,” CBS, 10.09 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.9 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.67 million.

17. College Football: Ohio St. at Penn St., ABC, 9.14 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 8.97 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.79 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.75 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News NCAA Football Other Sports News TV News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500