Kehoe, Rocco lead Delaware to a 43-28 victory at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns and Kani Kane ran for two more as Delaware held off Richmond, 43-28, to earn its first Colonial Athletic Association victory Saturday.

Delaware coach Danny Rocco was victorious in his first return to Richmond, where he led the Spiders to three straight Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances.

Delaware got on the board after Tyler Wilkins attempted to return a 60-yard Nick Pritchard punt and was tackled in his own end zone for a safety.

Kehoe followed that with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Charles Scarff minutes later and Colby Reeder picked off a Joe Mancuso pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 15-0.

Kehoe added a 58-yard touchdown pass to Vinny Papale, son of Philadelphia Eagles legend Vince Papale, to make it 33-10 at intermission.

Mancuso brought Richmond back with a pair of touchdown passes to Cortrelle Simpson sandwiched around a seven-yard touchdown run of his own.

