202
Home » NCAA Football » Iowa State DL Ray…

Iowa State DL Ray Lima out vs. WVU with a concussion

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 7:06 pm 10/13/2018 07:06pm
Share

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State star defensive lineman Ray Lima will miss the Cyclones’ game Saturday night against No. 6 West Virginia because of a concussion.

The Cyclones (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) announced an hour before kickoff that Lima, a 302-pound nose guard, would be out for the first time in his career.

Despite having just 14 tackles overall, Lima is arguably Iowa State’s most indispensable defender because of the attention opposing lines have to pay to him.

Lima, a junior from Los Angeles, is one of the biggest reasons why the Cyclones have held each of their first five opponents below their season average.

Iowa State also entered ranked ninth nationally in tackles for a loss.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500