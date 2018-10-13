202
Dunne’s 5 TDs lead Northern Arizona past South Dakota, 42-28

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 10:54 pm 10/13/2018 10:54pm
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Eli Dunne threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and piloted Northern Iowa to a 42-28 Missouri Valley Conference victory over South Dakota on Saturday night.

The Coyotes took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 13-7 advantage after Austin Simmons hit Kai Henry with a touchdown pass from 3 yards out.

Dunne answered with two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half, hitting Marcus Weymiller with a 9-yard strike to take the lead, 14-13, and after South Dakota (3-3, 2-1) fumbled the ensuing kickoff Dunne scored from the 1 with :18 left.

Brandon Thull scored from the 2 and Simmons connected for a two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21, but the Panthers (3-3, 2-1) scored three touchdowns in under five minutes to put the game out of reach.

Dunne fired 21 yards to Briley Moore, then hit Nick Fossey from the 25 for a score, and when South Dakota fumbled the ensuing kickoff Brawntae Wells pounced on it in the end zone for a touchdown that made it 42-21.

