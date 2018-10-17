202
Home » NCAA Football » Ditka, prosecutor in Penn…

Ditka, prosecutor in Penn State child abuse case, dies at 55

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:51 am 10/17/2018 11:51am
Share
FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Prosecutor Laura Ditka arrives for Graham Spanier's trial at Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa. Ditka, the lead prosecutor in the child abuse case involving officials at Penn State, has died. The Allegheny County district attorney's office tweeted Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, that Ditka died unexpectedly. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Laura Ditka, a lead prosecutor in the child abuse case involving officials at Penn State, has died at age 55.

A funeral home said Wednesday that Ditka died at a Pittsburgh-area hospital. The cause of her death on Monday was not disclosed.

The Allegheny County district attorney’s office, where she worked for 25 years, called her “an extraordinary public servant and person and a loving mom.”

Ditka led the prosecution of President Graham Spanier and other university officials charged with mishandling complaints about assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. Spanier was convicted of misdemeanor child endangerment. Two other officials pleaded guilty.

Ditka was a deputy attorney general who spent 25 years in the Allegheny County DA’s office, where she established the office’s child abuse unit.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags at the Capitol Complex and public buildings in Allegheny County lowered to half-staff.

Ditka was a niece of Mike Ditka, the former football player, coach and commentator. Survivors include a daughter. Her funeral is Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NCAA Football Other Sports News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500