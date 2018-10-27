Delaware rallies to beat Towson 40-36

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw a 3-yard TD pass to Vinny Papale with 30 seconds left and Delaware held off Towson’s final drive for a 40-36 win on Saturday. Towson’s Shane Simpson returned…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw a 3-yard TD pass to Vinny Papale with 30 seconds left and Delaware held off Towson’s final drive for a 40-36 win on Saturday.

Towson’s Shane Simpson returned the kickoff 63 yards to the Delaware 33 and Tom Flacco’s 17-yard pass to Sam Gallahan gave the Tigers a first down at the 16, but the Blue Hens (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) held strong as the Tigers finished with four incomplete passes.

Towson (6-2, 4-1), which entered the game ranked 10th in the FCS coaches’ poll, had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Delaware erased a 28-13 deficit with three straight touchdowns, capped by Kani Kane’s 1-yard score that made it 33-28 with 8:17 left in the game. Towson answered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive to retake the lead near the two-minute mark, but DeJoun Lee’s 47-yard kickoff return set up the Hens at the Towson 36.

Kehoe had 305 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception. Papale caught eight passes for 142 yards and two scores.

Shane Simpson ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 49 yards for the Tigers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.