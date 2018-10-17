Chaka Khan named 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal

202
By The Associated Press October 17, 2018
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, Chaka Khan performs at the 13th annual "A Great Night in Harlem" gala concert in New York. Chaka Khan has been named grand marshal of the 2019 Rose Parade, which will feature the theme, "The Melody of Life." Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny announced the selection Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Chaka Khan has been named grand marshal of the 2019 Rose Parade, which will feature the theme, “The Melody of Life.”

Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny announced the selection Wednesday. He saluted the Grammy Award-winning singer’s efforts as an activist and praised her gourmet dark chocolates.

She sells her own line of gourmet chocolates called “Chakalates.”

Khan will ride through Pasadena, California, in the 130th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day and participate in the celebration before the 105th Rose Bowl game, which will be a college football playoff semifinal.

Khan is known for her array of hits including “I’m Every Woman,” ”Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire.”

After the announcement, Khan said she was honored by her selection as grand marshal.

