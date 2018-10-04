4 arrested over shooting of youth football coach near school

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a New Jersey youth football coach who was gunned down in a school parking lot after practice last summer.…

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a New Jersey youth football coach who was gunned down in a school parking lot after practice last summer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Jones was shot and killed Aug. 9 in the parking lot at Lakeside Middle School in Millville.

Prosecutors say the Millville youth football league had just wrapped up practice and many children were nearby when shots rang out.

Cumberland County prosecutors announced Thursday that 42-year-old Eugene Cosby and 22-year-old Will El-Bey were arrested and charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

They said 34-year-old Genca Hughes-Lee and 22-year-old Tyrell Hart were charged with conspiracy to hinder apprehension, hindering apprehension, obstruction and false reports to law enforcement.

No motive was released. No attorney information is available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.