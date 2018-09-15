Western Michigan rolls to 68-0 win over Delaware State

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — LeVante Bellamy ran 40 yards for a score on Western Michigan’s first play from scrimmage and Jayden Reed muffed a punt and then returned it 93 yards for a touchdown to…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — LeVante Bellamy ran 40 yards for a score on Western Michigan’s first play from scrimmage and Jayden Reed muffed a punt and then returned it 93 yards for a touchdown to power the Broncos to a 68-0 victory over Delaware State on Saturday night.

Reed’s score 45 seconds into the second quarter was two yards shy of the longest punt return for a touchdown in school history set by Paul Agema in 1990 against Akron. Reed also had a 61-yard punt return for a score in the second period that was nullified by a holding penalty. Western Michigan (1-2) added Jamauri Bogan’s 5-yard TD run and a Jon Wassink 3-yard TD pass to Giovanni Ricci to grab a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Tyron Arnett scored on a 76-yard punt return and Patrick Lupro returned a fumble 17 yards for a TD to highlight the Broncos’ 40-point second half.

Wassink completed 23 of 30 passes for 286 yards and two TDs, Bellamy finished with 83 yards rushing on seven carries and Ricci tallied five catches for 77 yards and two scores as the Broncos amassed 527 total yards.

The Hornets (0-3) converted just 1 of 13 third downs and finished with just five first downs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.