No. 13 Virginia Tech goes to Norfolk for 1st time since ’86

No. 13 Virginia Tech (2-0) at Old Dominion (0-3), 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Virginia Tech by 27½.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For the Monarchs, a return to a sold-out stadium and a possible turnaround of their season. For the Hokies, not a lot going against a lower rung Division I program that has found a way to lose each of its first three games.

KEY MATCHUP

ODU QB Steve Williams against the Hokies’ defense. Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster specializes in dialing up ways to disrupt an inexperienced quarterback, and Williams qualifies. He made his first career start against the Hokies last season but guided an offense that managed just 149 yards in a 38-0 setback.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Old Dominion: RB Lala Davis. The freshman got his first college action last week against Charlotte and ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. More effective running like that could give Williams more time when he does drop back to throw.

Virginia Tech: QB Josh Jackson. He has been very efficient with no interceptions in 42 attempts through two games. If the Monarchs can’t get him to make some mistakes, it could be a very long afternoon.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia Tech’s last appearance in Norfolk was for the Oyster Bowl in 1986, a 29-13 loss to Temple in Bill Dooley’s final season as the Hokies’ coach. The Owls later forfeited the game because they used an ineligible player. … The Hokies defense is second among FBS schools with 11.5 tackles for a loss per game. … Old Dominion’s Jonathan Duhart is 11th among FBS receivers with 360 yards on 17 receptions, including three TDs. … The Monarchs are 0-9 against Power Five schools since reinstating football in 2009.

