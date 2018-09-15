Kehoe leads Delaware to 27-10 win over Cornell

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Delaware to a 27-10 win over Cornell on Saturday. Kehoe’s 14-yard pass to Joe Walker in the first quarter and…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Delaware to a 27-10 win over Cornell on Saturday.

Kehoe’s 14-yard pass to Joe Walker in the first quarter and 5-yard scoring run in the second staked the Blue Hens (2-1) to a 14-3 lead and the defense did the rest. Malcolm Brown led the defense, which had three sacks and five tackles for loss, with 11 tackles

Frank Raggo kicked two late field goals after Kani Kane’s 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive that used almost eight minutes. Raggo, who set the school record for consecutive extra points last week, ran his streak to 74 dating back to 2015.

Cornell, which jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in its season opener, couldn’t find the end zone until Austin Holmes threw a 9-yard pass to Davy Lizana capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with 26 seconds to play. The Big Red finished with 232 yards. Four quarterbacks combined to go 19 of 33 for 141 yards.

Kehoe was just 14 of 29 but picked up 254 yards. Walker had six catches for 154, both career highs.

