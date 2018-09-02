2 TD passes, 2 rushing for Stick in NDSU’s 38-10 win

Easton Stick passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more and North Dakota State got off to a quick start on its way to a 38-10 win over Delaware on Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more and North Dakota State got off to a quick start on its way to a 38-10 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Stick had both of his rushing scores and one of his touchdown passes — an 18-yarder to Bruce Anderson — in the first quarter and Jabril Cox returned an interception 36 yards as the FCS top-ranked Bison (3-0) took off to a 28-0 lead.

Stick threw an 11-yard pass to Ben Ellefson in the second quarter and Cam Pedersen added a third-quarter field goal to lead 38-0 before the Blue Hens (2-2) scored their points in the final minutes of the game.

The Bison intercepted three passes and Greg Menard notched the 30th sack of his career. The Bison outgained Delaware 527-152 with Stick passing for 280 yards.

