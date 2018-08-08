202
Snow day? No, Beyonce day lets S Carolina students out early

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 5:22 pm 08/08/2018 05:22pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students at six schools in South Carolina will get to leave early thanks to Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from a Columbia concert starring the two entertainers led them to close the schools after a half day on Aug. 21.

The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “On the Run II” concert is being held at the University of South Carolina’s 80,000-seat football stadium.

All other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.

