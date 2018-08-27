202
Martinez is Nebraska’s starter, but who’ll be his backup?

By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 3:55 pm 08/27/2018 03:55pm
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs with the ball during NCAA college football fall practice in Lincoln, Neb. Martinez beat out redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia for the starter’s job and is line to be the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener in program history. The Cornhuskers open against Akron on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — True freshman Adrian Martinez will be the starting quarterback when Nebraska begins the Scott Frost era against Akron on Saturday night.

However, the identity of Martinez’s backup was unknown.

Tristan Gebbia, who lost a close competition against Martinez, didn’t practice Monday morning. Frost indicated at his afternoon news conference the redshirt freshman was deciding whether to remain on the team. Frost said he hopes Gebbia stays but if he doesn’t, sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch would be the top backup.

