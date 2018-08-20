BC-FBC–T25-AP Preseason No 1-National Champions

National champions that started the season as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll: 2017_Alabama 2004_Southern Cal-x 1999_Florida St.-x 1993_Florida St. 1985_Oklahoma 1978_Alabama 1975_Oklahoma 1974_Oklahoma 1956_Oklahoma 1952_Michigan St. 1951_Tennessee x-No. 1 entire season.
