BC-FBC–T25-AP Preseason No 1-National Champions

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 12:03 pm 08/20/2018 12:03pm
National champions that started the season as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll:

2017_Alabama

2004_Southern Cal-x

1999_Florida St.-x

1993_Florida St.

1985_Oklahoma

1978_Alabama

1975_Oklahoma

1974_Oklahoma

1956_Oklahoma

1952_Michigan St.

1951_Tennessee

x-No. 1 entire season.

