NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|7
|1
|257
|141
|12
|1
|460
|166
|NC State
|6
|2
|239
|191
|8
|4
|367
|297
|Louisville
|4
|4
|292
|267
|8
|4
|468
|325
|Boston
|4
|4
|204
|177
|7
|5
|314
|270
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|250
|232
|7
|5
|404
|316
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|156
|201
|6
|6
|320
|263
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|189
|297
|4
|8
|329
|386
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|7
|1
|217
|150
|10
|2
|354
|239
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|185
|121
|9
|3
|345
|162
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|224
|202
|5
|6
|309
|292
|Duke
|3
|5
|158
|184
|6
|6
|309
|249
|Virginia
|3
|5
|161
|235
|6
|6
|286
|320
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|182
|196
|5
|7
|287
|319
|North Carolina
|1
|7
|154
|274
|3
|9
|312
|375
___
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|8
|0
|359
|187
|12
|0
|593
|302
|South Florida
|6
|2
|301
|186
|10
|2
|459
|282
|Temple
|4
|4
|209
|218
|7
|6
|326
|335
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|169
|277
|4
|8
|251
|382
|UConn
|2
|6
|210
|306
|3
|9
|283
|455
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|215
|369
|3
|9
|299
|540
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|388
|234
|10
|2
|572
|401
|Houston
|5
|3
|231
|207
|7
|4
|312
|253
|SMU
|4
|4
|290
|303
|7
|6
|492
|477
|Navy
|4
|4
|227
|233
|6
|6
|347
|335
|Tulane
|3
|5
|242
|240
|5
|7
|330
|350
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|198
|279
|2
|10
|352
|450
___
Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10
Temple 28, FIU 3
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Fresno St. at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|400
|271
|12
|1
|584
|325
|TCU
|7
|2
|267
|145
|10
|3
|431
|229
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|393
|309
|9
|3
|555
|361
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|235
|170
|7
|5
|359
|252
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|268
|270
|7
|5
|385
|310
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|296
|312
|7
|5
|435
|379
|Texas
|5
|4
|229
|182
|6
|6
|350
|260
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|277
|302
|6
|7
|446
|419
|Baylor
|1
|8
|217
|332
|1
|11
|292
|431
|Kansas
|0
|9
|129
|418
|1
|11
|224
|521
___
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|417
|179
|11
|2
|552
|259
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|358
|172
|10
|2
|499
|186
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|196
|181
|9
|3
|277
|243
|Michigan
|5
|4
|211
|175
|8
|4
|309
|219
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|124
|294
|4
|8
|216
|340
|Indiana
|2
|7
|209
|270
|5
|7
|322
|304
|Maryland
|2
|7
|165
|349
|4
|8
|289
|445
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|9
|0
|288
|114
|12
|1
|439
|171
|Northwestern
|7
|2
|259
|170
|9
|3
|356
|238
|Iowa
|4
|5
|241
|181
|7
|5
|340
|239
|Purdue
|4
|5
|183
|173
|6
|6
|290
|232
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|214
|338
|4
|8
|309
|437
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|166
|250
|5
|7
|265
|274
|Illinois
|0
|9
|118
|303
|2
|10
|185
|378
___
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|8
|0
|368
|191
|11
|3
|568
|318
|FIU
|5
|3
|210
|216
|8
|5
|333
|370
|Marshall
|4
|4
|206
|147
|8
|5
|347
|259
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|234
|193
|7
|6
|332
|321
|W. Kentucky
|4
|4
|226
|233
|6
|7
|331
|349
|Old Dominion
|3
|5
|177
|265
|5
|7
|248
|380
|Charlotte
|1
|7
|125
|251
|1
|11
|170
|393
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|7
|1
|293
|251
|9
|5
|497
|490
|Southern Miss
|6
|2
|266
|211
|8
|4
|366
|276
|UAB
|6
|2
|249
|175
|8
|5
|361
|333
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|222
|206
|7
|6
|396
|330
|UTSA
|3
|5
|147
|146
|6
|5
|259
|187
|Rice
|1
|7
|163
|238
|1
|11
|195
|429
|UTEP
|0
|8
|83
|246
|0
|12
|141
|441
___
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Georgia St. 27, W. Kentucky 17
Marshall 31, Colorado St. 28
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas St. 30
FAU 50, Akron 3
Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10
Temple 28, FIU 3
Ohio 41, UAB 6
|INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3
|399
|286
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|424
|262
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|367
|382
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|222
|321
___
Army 42, San Diego St. 35
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|6
|2
|196
|179
|7
|7
|310
|392
|Ohio
|5
|3
|287
|185
|9
|4
|508
|315
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|251
|219
|6
|6
|342
|298
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|202
|175
|5
|7
|293
|289
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|247
|313
|2
|10
|304
|456
|Kent St.
|1
|7
|109
|271
|2
|10
|153
|421
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|7
|1
|296
|165
|11
|3
|509
|367
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|255
|166
|8
|4
|362
|250
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|256
|198
|8
|5
|370
|358
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|276
|229
|6
|6
|407
|348
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|226
|208
|5
|7
|313
|280
|Ball St.
|0
|8
|94
|387
|2
|10
|215
|488
___
FAU 50, Akron 3
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14
Appalachian St. 34, Toledo 0
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|1
|285
|169
|11
|3
|455
|320
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|180
|131
|8
|5
|305
|228
|Colorado St.
|5
|3
|284
|235
|7
|6
|434
|361
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|261
|182
|6
|6
|372
|324
|Air Force
|4
|4
|257
|291
|5
|7
|377
|389
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|152
|270
|3
|9
|248
|382
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|7
|1
|221
|105
|9
|4
|347
|224
|San Diego St.
|6
|2
|243
|139
|10
|3
|400
|263
|UNLV
|4
|4
|220
|237
|5
|7
|346
|381
|Nevada
|3
|5
|259
|264
|3
|9
|338
|407
|Hawaii
|1
|7
|151
|268
|3
|9
|273
|407
|San Jose St.
|1
|7
|114
|336
|2
|11
|206
|542
___
Boise St. 38, Oregon 28
Marshall 31, Colorado St. 28
Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14
Army 42, San Diego St. 35
Fresno St. at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|8
|1
|328
|210
|11
|2
|449
|342
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|281
|262
|7
|5
|383
|375
|Arizona
|5
|4
|361
|350
|7
|5
|502
|409
|UCLA
|4
|5
|259
|326
|6
|6
|405
|441
|Utah
|3
|6
|244
|242
|6
|6
|354
|287
|Colorado
|2
|7
|222
|311
|5
|7
|317
|338
|North Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|7
|2
|302
|137
|10
|2
|443
|174
|Stanford
|7
|2
|271
|201
|9
|4
|416
|279
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|254
|242
|9
|3
|377
|293
|Oregon
|4
|5
|272
|270
|7
|6
|468
|377
|California
|2
|7
|238
|275
|5
|7
|333
|341
|Oregon St.
|0
|9
|172
|378
|1
|11
|248
|516
___
Boise St. 38, Oregon 28
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|1
|307
|98
|11
|1
|469
|138
|Auburn
|7
|1
|327
|152
|10
|3
|447
|225
|LSU
|6
|2
|209
|165
|9
|3
|337
|225
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|210
|191
|8
|4
|385
|245
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|205
|250
|7
|5
|373
|344
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|236
|316
|6
|6
|394
|415
|Arkansas
|1
|7
|208
|337
|4
|8
|345
|434
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|295
|115
|12
|1
|454
|172
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|196
|162
|8
|4
|289
|250
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|217
|246
|7
|5
|309
|343
|Missouri
|4
|4
|277
|270
|7
|5
|472
|381
|Florida
|3
|5
|168
|222
|4
|7
|243
|300
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|180
|346
|5
|7
|295
|376
|Tennessee
|0
|8
|113
|278
|4
|8
|238
|349
___
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|7
|1
|267
|141
|11
|2
|410
|240
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|291
|175
|9
|4
|435
|263
|Arkansas St.
|6
|2
|319
|184
|7
|5
|454
|309
|Georgia St.
|5
|3
|179
|207
|7
|5
|244
|297
|New Mexico St.
|4
|4
|229
|245
|6
|6
|355
|366
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|202
|271
|5
|7
|338
|480
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|337
|343
|4
|8
|407
|492
|Idaho
|3
|5
|158
|154
|4
|8
|251
|309
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|143
|193
|4
|8
|238
|318
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|175
|259
|3
|9
|284
|408
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|194
|216
|2
|10
|250
|386
|Texas St.
|1
|7
|160
|266
|2
|10
|207
|403
___
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Georgia St. 27, W. Kentucky 17
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas St. 30
Appalachian St. 34, Toledo 0
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|266
|126
|11
|3
|472
|246
|S. Utah
|7
|1
|294
|194
|9
|3
|403
|336
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|300
|250
|7
|4
|379
|367
|Sacramento St.
|6
|2
|328
|246
|7
|4
|414
|327
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|272
|199
|7
|5
|363
|356
|Montana
|5
|3
|277
|230
|7
|4
|385
|319
|Montana St.
|5
|3
|237
|197
|5
|6
|278
|275
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|281
|295
|5
|6
|370
|354
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|229
|306
|4
|7
|309
|391
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|216
|286
|3
|7
|278
|341
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|220
|299
|3
|8
|277
|381
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|138
|253
|1
|10
|203
|352
|Portland St.
|0
|8
|204
|381
|0
|11
|256
|473
___
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|177
|52
|12
|2
|421
|217
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|1
|183
|146
|9
|3
|394
|331
|Charleston Southern
|3
|2
|57
|89
|6
|5
|250
|218
|Liberty
|2
|3
|166
|163
|6
|5
|358
|334
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|80
|145
|4
|7
|182
|325
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|5
|64
|132
|1
|10
|177
|311
___
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|234
|61
|14
|0
|503
|150
|Stony Brook
|7
|1
|214
|165
|10
|3
|380
|268
|Elon
|6
|2
|163
|175
|8
|4
|256
|298
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|167
|150
|9
|5
|309
|301
|Delaware
|5
|3
|170
|141
|7
|4
|233
|185
|Richmond
|4
|4
|218
|186
|6
|5
|340
|272
|Towson
|3
|5
|149
|186
|5
|6
|192
|263
|Villanova
|3
|5
|121
|126
|5
|6
|231
|177
|Maine
|3
|5
|155
|177
|4
|6
|246
|233
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|120
|150
|4
|7
|191
|195
|Rhode Island
|2
|6
|157
|236
|3
|8
|222
|300
|William & Mary
|0
|8
|105
|220
|2
|9
|165
|263
___
James Madison 51, South Dakota St. 16
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|216
|118
|9
|1
|345
|156
|Columbia
|5
|2
|146
|130
|8
|2
|239
|175
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|180
|141
|8
|2
|274
|200
|Penn
|4
|3
|170
|144
|6
|4
|298
|257
|Harvard
|3
|4
|131
|180
|5
|5
|220
|209
|Cornell
|3
|4
|134
|155
|3
|7
|173
|243
|Princeton
|2
|5
|267
|201
|5
|5
|382
|265
|Brown
|0
|7
|65
|240
|2
|8
|130
|301
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|8
|0
|264
|101
|12
|0
|421
|149
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|2
|187
|154
|7
|4
|228
|263
|Howard
|6
|2
|234
|164
|7
|4
|329
|310
|NC Central
|5
|3
|164
|134
|7
|4
|236
|211
|Hampton
|5
|3
|154
|154
|6
|5
|236
|243
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|179
|194
|4
|7
|209
|303
|Savannah St.
|3
|5
|177
|185
|3
|8
|214
|347
|SC State
|2
|6
|156
|174
|3
|7
|205
|188
|Florida A&M
|2
|6
|193
|229
|3
|8
|242
|309
|Delaware St.
|2
|6
|133
|262
|2
|9
|158
|420
|Morgan St.
|1
|7
|214
|304
|1
|10
|214
|405
___
NC A&T 21, Grambling St. 14
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|261
|115
|13
|1
|564
|161
|South Dakota St.
|6
|2
|279
|198
|11
|3
|521
|335
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|224
|159
|8
|5
|382
|307
|W. Illinois
|5
|3
|260
|201
|8
|4
|410
|266
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|259
|218
|8
|5
|496
|344
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|182
|163
|6
|5
|287
|213
|Youngstown St.
|4
|4
|217
|173
|6
|5
|327
|210
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|180
|238
|4
|7
|301
|302
|Missouri St.
|2
|6
|195
|294
|3
|8
|266
|421
|Indiana St.
|0
|8
|90
|388
|0
|11
|158
|494
___
N. Dakota St. 55, Sam Houston St. 13
James Madison 51, South Dakota St. 16
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|0
|206
|125
|8
|4
|352
|313
|Duquesne
|4
|2
|206
|108
|7
|4
|354
|262
|Bryant
|4
|2
|187
|168
|6
|5
|333
|382
|St. Francis (PA)
|3
|3
|121
|95
|5
|6
|241
|161
|Sacred Heart
|2
|4
|133
|160
|4
|7
|277
|295
|Wagner
|2
|4
|122
|173
|4
|7
|234
|304
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|73
|219
|2
|9
|112
|331
___
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|271
|103
|10
|2
|346
|180
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|201
|154
|8
|4
|327
|297
|E. Illinois
|5
|3
|149
|184
|6
|5
|194
|286
|UT Martin
|4
|4
|136
|105
|6
|5
|216
|157
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|181
|224
|4
|7
|228
|292
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|169
|142
|3
|8
|225
|240
|Tennessee St.
|2
|5
|149
|178
|6
|5
|267
|216
|Murray St.
|2
|5
|121
|191
|3
|8
|232
|322
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|7
|133
|229
|1
|10
|174
|325
___
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|5
|1
|223
|73
|7
|4
|305
|192
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|244
|191
|5
|7
|430
|492
|Fordham
|3
|3
|124
|147
|4
|7
|239
|384
|Holy Cross
|3
|3
|121
|119
|4
|7
|254
|279
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|69
|95
|3
|8
|132
|299
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|58
|129
|5
|6
|185
|249
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|64
|149
|1
|10
|138
|299
___
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|371
|97
|10
|3
|473
|227
|Drake
|6
|2
|223
|137
|7
|4
|295
|279
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|205
|285
|7
|4
|324
|385
|Campbell
|5
|3
|276
|203
|6
|5
|372
|247
|Valparaiso
|5
|3
|223
|213
|6
|5
|330
|313
|Butler
|4
|4
|224
|185
|6
|5
|294
|275
|Dayton
|4
|4
|180
|153
|5
|6
|238
|217
|Marist
|3
|5
|197
|240
|4
|7
|234
|338
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|180
|307
|4
|7
|266
|448
|Stetson
|1
|7
|139
|244
|2
|9
|166
|337
|Davidson
|0
|8
|131
|285
|2
|9
|220
|376
___
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|228
|177
|10
|3
|334
|291
|Samford
|6
|2
|228
|133
|8
|4
|336
|267
|Furman
|6
|2
|294
|159
|8
|5
|424
|311
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|256
|175
|7
|5
|389
|325
|Mercer
|4
|4
|212
|173
|5
|6
|270
|260
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|155
|208
|5
|6
|237
|290
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|165
|191
|3
|8
|195
|284
|ETSU
|2
|6
|154
|248
|4
|7
|211
|313
|VMI
|0
|8
|68
|296
|0
|11
|88
|408
___
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|0
|354
|121
|10
|2
|429
|210
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|413
|248
|12
|2
|606
|437
|McNeese St.
|7
|2
|252
|140
|9
|2
|328
|188
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|250
|227
|8
|4
|339
|302
|Southeastern Louisiana
|6
|3
|312
|203
|6
|5
|383
|282
|Northwestern St.
|4
|5
|216
|271
|4
|7
|250
|346
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|5
|188
|216
|4
|7
|216
|325
|Abilene Christian
|2
|7
|185
|245
|2
|9
|209
|321
|Lamar
|1
|8
|161
|326
|2
|9
|247
|391
|Incarnate Word
|1
|7
|182
|361
|1
|10
|232
|525
|Houston Baptist
|0
|9
|115
|270
|1
|10
|150
|307
___
N. Dakota St. 55, Sam Houston St. 13
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|8
|0
|284
|140
|11
|2
|406
|266
|Southern
|5
|2
|239
|187
|7
|4
|301
|305
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|210
|142
|6
|5
|330
|275
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|155
|221
|2
|9
|182
|322
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|6
|167
|229
|2
|9
|231
|379
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|253
|149
|7
|5
|372
|261
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|90
|127
|5
|6
|154
|198
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|165
|154
|4
|7
|193
|292
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|118
|171
|3
|8
|140
|284
|MVSU
|1
|6
|94
|255
|2
|9
|164
|445
___
NC A&T 21, Grambling St. 14
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.