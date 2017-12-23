NCAA Football

All Times EST ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 7 1 257 141 12 1 460 166 NC State 6 2 239 191 8 4 367 297 Louisville 4 4 292 267 8 4 468 325 Boston 4 4 204 177 7 5 314 270 Wake Forest 4 4 250 232 7 5 404 316 Florida St. 3 5 156 201 6 6 320 263 Syracuse 2 6 189 297 4 8 329 386 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 7 1 217 150 10 2 354 239 Virginia Tech 5 3 185 121 9 3 345 162 Georgia Tech 4 4 224 202 5 6 309 292 Duke 3 5 158 184 6 6 309 249 Virginia 3 5 161 235 6 6 286 320 Pittsburgh 3 5 182 196 5 7 287 319 North Carolina 1 7 154 274 3 9 312 375

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 8 0 359 187 12 0 593 302 South Florida 6 2 301 186 10 2 459 282 Temple 4 4 209 218 7 6 326 335 Cincinnati 2 6 169 277 4 8 251 382 UConn 2 6 210 306 3 9 283 455 East Carolina 2 6 215 369 3 9 299 540 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 7 1 388 234 10 2 572 401 Houston 5 3 231 207 7 4 312 253 SMU 4 4 290 303 7 6 492 477 Navy 4 4 227 233 6 6 347 335 Tulane 3 5 242 240 5 7 330 350 Tulsa 1 7 198 279 2 10 352 450

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10

Thursday’s Games

Temple 28, FIU 3

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 400 271 12 1 584 325 TCU 7 2 267 145 10 3 431 229 Oklahoma St. 6 3 393 309 9 3 555 361 Iowa St. 5 4 235 170 7 5 359 252 Kansas St. 5 4 268 270 7 5 385 310 West Virginia 5 4 296 312 7 5 435 379 Texas 5 4 229 182 6 6 350 260 Texas Tech 3 6 277 302 6 7 446 419 Baylor 1 8 217 332 1 11 292 431 Kansas 0 9 129 418 1 11 224 521

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 8 1 417 179 11 2 552 259 Penn St. 7 2 358 172 10 2 499 186 Michigan St. 7 2 196 181 9 3 277 243 Michigan 5 4 211 175 8 4 309 219 Rutgers 3 6 124 294 4 8 216 340 Indiana 2 7 209 270 5 7 322 304 Maryland 2 7 165 349 4 8 289 445 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 9 0 288 114 12 1 439 171 Northwestern 7 2 259 170 9 3 356 238 Iowa 4 5 241 181 7 5 340 239 Purdue 4 5 183 173 6 6 290 232 Nebraska 3 6 214 338 4 8 309 437 Minnesota 2 7 166 250 5 7 265 274 Illinois 0 9 118 303 2 10 185 378

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 8 0 368 191 11 3 568 318 FIU 5 3 210 216 8 5 333 370 Marshall 4 4 206 147 8 5 347 259 Middle Tennessee 4 4 234 193 7 6 332 321 W. Kentucky 4 4 226 233 6 7 331 349 Old Dominion 3 5 177 265 5 7 248 380 Charlotte 1 7 125 251 1 11 170 393 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1 293 251 9 5 497 490 Southern Miss 6 2 266 211 8 4 366 276 UAB 6 2 249 175 8 5 361 333 Louisiana Tech 4 4 222 206 7 6 396 330 UTSA 3 5 147 146 6 5 259 187 Rice 1 7 163 238 1 11 195 429 UTEP 0 8 83 246 0 12 141 441

Saturday, Dec. 16

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Georgia St. 27, W. Kentucky 17

Marshall 31, Colorado St. 28

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas St. 30

Tuesday’s Games

FAU 50, Akron 3

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10

Thursday’s Games

Temple 28, FIU 3

Friday’s Games

Ohio 41, UAB 6

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 357 251 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 3 424 262 UMass 0 0 0 0 4 8 367 382 BYU 0 0 0 0 4 9 222 321

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Army, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 6 2 196 179 7 7 310 392 Ohio 5 3 287 185 9 4 508 315 Buffalo 4 4 251 219 6 6 342 298 Miami (Ohio) 4 4 202 175 5 7 293 289 Bowling Green 2 6 247 313 2 10 304 456 Kent St. 1 7 109 271 2 10 153 421 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 7 1 296 165 11 2 509 333 N. Illinois 6 2 255 166 8 4 362 250 Cent. Michigan 6 2 256 198 8 5 370 358 W. Michigan 4 4 276 229 6 6 407 348 E. Michigan 3 5 226 208 5 7 313 280 Ball St. 0 8 94 387 2 10 215 488

Tuesday’s Games

FAU 50, Akron 3

Friday’s Games

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 1 285 169 11 3 455 320 Wyoming 5 3 180 131 8 5 305 228 Colorado St. 5 3 284 235 7 6 434 361 Utah St. 4 4 261 182 6 6 372 324 Air Force 4 4 257 291 5 7 377 389 New Mexico 1 7 152 270 3 9 248 382 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 7 1 221 105 9 4 347 224 San Diego St. 6 2 243 139 10 2 365 221 UNLV 4 4 220 237 5 7 346 381 Nevada 3 5 259 264 3 9 338 407 Hawaii 1 7 151 268 3 9 273 407 San Jose St. 1 7 114 336 2 11 206 542

Saturday, Dec. 16

Boise St. 38, Oregon 28

Marshall 31, Colorado St. 28

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 8 1 328 210 11 2 449 342 Arizona St. 6 3 281 262 7 5 383 375 Arizona 5 4 361 350 7 5 502 409 UCLA 4 5 259 326 6 6 405 441 Utah 3 6 244 242 6 6 354 287 Colorado 2 7 222 311 5 7 317 338 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 7 2 302 137 10 2 443 174 Stanford 7 2 271 201 9 4 416 279 Washington St. 6 3 254 242 9 3 377 293 Oregon 4 5 272 270 7 6 468 377 California 2 7 238 275 5 7 333 341 Oregon St. 0 9 172 378 1 11 248 516

Saturday, Dec. 16

Boise St. 38, Oregon 28

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 7 1 307 98 11 1 469 138 Auburn 7 1 327 152 10 3 447 225 LSU 6 2 209 165 9 3 337 225 Mississippi St. 4 4 210 191 8 4 385 245 Texas A&M 4 4 205 250 7 5 373 344 Mississippi 3 5 236 316 6 6 394 415 Arkansas 1 7 208 337 4 8 345 434 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 295 115 12 1 454 172 South Carolina 5 3 196 162 8 4 289 250 Kentucky 4 4 217 246 7 5 309 343 Missouri 4 4 277 270 7 5 472 381 Florida 3 5 168 222 4 7 243 300 Vanderbilt 1 7 180 346 5 7 295 376 Tennessee 0 8 113 278 4 8 238 349

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 7 1 267 141 11 2 410 240 Appalachian St. 7 1 291 175 8 4 401 263 Arkansas St. 6 2 319 184 7 5 454 309 Georgia St. 5 3 179 207 7 5 244 297 New Mexico St. 4 4 229 245 6 6 355 366 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 202 271 5 7 338 480 Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 337 343 4 8 407 492 Idaho 3 5 158 154 4 8 251 309 South Alabama 3 5 143 193 4 8 238 318 Coastal Carolina 2 6 175 259 3 9 284 408 Georgia Southern 2 6 194 216 2 10 250 386 Texas St. 1 7 160 266 2 10 207 403

Saturday, Dec. 16

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Georgia St. 27, W. Kentucky 17

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas St. 30

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 7 1 266 126 11 3 472 246 S. Utah 7 1 294 194 9 3 403 336 E. Washington 6 2 300 250 7 4 379 367 Sacramento St. 6 2 328 246 7 4 414 327 N. Arizona 6 2 272 199 7 5 363 356 Montana 5 3 277 230 7 4 385 319 Montana St. 5 3 237 197 5 6 278 275 UC Davis 3 5 281 295 5 6 370 354 Idaho St. 2 6 229 306 4 7 309 391 N. Colorado 2 6 216 286 3 7 278 341 North Dakota 2 6 220 299 3 8 277 381 Cal Poly 1 7 138 253 1 10 203 352 Portland St. 0 8 204 381 0 11 256 473

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 5 0 177 52 12 2 421 217 Monmouth (NJ) 4 1 183 146 9 3 394 331 Charleston Southern 3 2 57 89 6 5 250 218 Liberty 2 3 166 163 6 5 358 334 Presbyterian 1 4 80 145 4 7 182 325 Gardner-Webb 0 5 64 132 1 10 177 311

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 234 61 14 0 503 150 Stony Brook 7 1 214 165 10 3 380 268 Elon 6 2 163 175 8 4 256 298 New Hampshire 5 3 167 150 9 5 309 301 Delaware 5 3 170 141 7 4 233 185 Richmond 4 4 218 186 6 5 340 272 Towson 3 5 149 186 5 6 192 263 Villanova 3 5 121 126 5 6 231 177 Maine 3 5 155 177 4 6 246 233 Albany (NY) 2 6 120 150 4 7 191 195 Rhode Island 2 6 157 236 3 8 222 300 William & Mary 0 8 105 220 2 9 165 263

Saturday, Dec. 16

James Madison 51, South Dakota St. 16

INDEPENDENTS

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 6 1 216 118 9 1 345 156 Columbia 5 2 146 130 8 2 239 175 Dartmouth 5 2 180 141 8 2 274 200 Penn 4 3 170 144 6 4 298 257 Harvard 3 4 131 180 5 5 220 209 Cornell 3 4 134 155 3 7 173 243 Princeton 2 5 267 201 5 5 382 265 Brown 0 7 65 240 2 8 130 301

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 8 0 264 101 12 0 421 149 Bethune-Cookman 6 2 187 154 7 4 228 263 Howard 6 2 234 164 7 4 329 310 NC Central 5 3 164 134 7 4 236 211 Hampton 5 3 154 154 6 5 236 243 Norfolk St. 4 4 179 194 4 7 209 303 Savannah St. 3 5 177 185 3 8 214 347 SC State 2 6 156 174 3 7 205 188 Florida A&M 2 6 193 229 3 8 242 309 Delaware St. 2 6 133 262 2 9 158 420 Morgan St. 1 7 214 304 1 10 214 405

Saturday, Dec. 16

NC A&T 21, Grambling St. 14

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 115 13 1 564 161 South Dakota St. 6 2 279 198 11 3 521 335 N. Iowa 6 2 224 159 8 5 382 307 W. Illinois 5 3 260 201 8 4 410 266 South Dakota 4 4 259 218 8 5 496 344 Illinois St. 4 4 182 163 6 5 287 213 Youngstown St. 4 4 217 173 6 5 327 210 S. Illinois 2 6 180 238 4 7 301 302 Missouri St. 2 6 195 294 3 8 266 421 Indiana St. 0 8 90 388 0 11 158 494

Friday, Dec. 15

N. Dakota St. 55, Sam Houston St. 13

Saturday, Dec. 16

James Madison 51, South Dakota St. 16

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 6 0 206 125 8 4 352 313 Duquesne 4 2 206 108 7 4 354 262 Bryant 4 2 187 168 6 5 333 382 St. Francis (PA) 3 3 121 95 5 6 241 161 Sacred Heart 2 4 133 160 4 7 277 295 Wagner 2 4 122 173 4 7 234 304 Robert Morris 0 6 73 219 2 9 112 331

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 8 0 271 103 10 2 346 180 Austin Peay 7 1 201 154 8 4 327 297 E. Illinois 5 3 149 184 6 5 194 286 UT Martin 4 4 136 105 6 5 216 157 E. Kentucky 3 5 181 224 4 7 228 292 SE Missouri 3 5 169 142 3 8 225 240 Tennessee St. 2 5 149 178 6 5 267 216 Murray St. 2 5 121 191 3 8 232 322 Tennessee Tech 1 7 133 229 1 10 174 325

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 5 1 223 73 7 4 305 192 Lehigh 5 1 244 191 5 7 430 492 Fordham 3 3 124 147 4 7 239 384 Holy Cross 3 3 121 119 4 7 254 279 Lafayette 3 3 69 95 3 8 132 299 Bucknell 2 4 58 129 5 6 185 249 Georgetown 0 6 64 149 1 10 138 299

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 8 0 371 97 10 3 473 227 Drake 6 2 223 137 7 4 295 279 Jacksonville 5 3 205 285 7 4 324 385 Campbell 5 3 276 203 6 5 372 247 Valparaiso 5 3 223 213 6 5 330 313 Butler 4 4 224 185 6 5 294 275 Dayton 4 4 180 153 5 6 238 217 Marist 3 5 197 240 4 7 234 338 Morehead St. 3 5 180 307 4 7 266 448 Stetson 1 7 139 244 2 9 166 337 Davidson 0 8 131 285 2 9 220 376

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 7 1 228 177 10 3 334 291 Samford 6 2 228 133 8 4 336 267 Furman 6 2 294 159 8 5 424 311 W. Carolina 5 3 256 175 7 5 389 325 Mercer 4 4 212 173 5 6 270 260 The Citadel 3 5 155 208 5 6 237 290 Chattanooga 3 5 165 191 3 8 195 284 ETSU 2 6 154 248 4 7 211 313 VMI 0 8 68 296 0 11 88 408

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 9 0 354 121 10 2 429 210 Sam Houston St. 8 1 413 248 12 2 606 437 McNeese St. 7 2 252 140 9 2 328 188 Nicholls 7 2 250 227 8 4 339 302 Southeastern Louisiana 6 3 312 203 6 5 383 282 Northwestern St. 4 5 216 271 4 7 250 346 Stephen F. Austin 4 5 188 216 4 7 216 325 Abilene Christian 2 7 185 245 2 9 209 321 Lamar 1 8 161 326 2 9 247 391 Incarnate Word 1 7 182 361 1 10 232 525 Houston Baptist 0 9 115 270 1 10 150 307

Friday, Dec. 15

N. Dakota St. 55, Sam Houston St. 13

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 8 0 284 140 11 2 406 266 Southern 5 2 239 187 7 4 301 305 Prairie View 4 3 210 142 6 5 330 275 Texas Southern 2 6 155 221 2 9 182 322 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 6 167 229 2 9 231 379 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 2 253 149 7 5 372 261 Alabama St. 4 3 90 127 5 6 154 198 Alabama A&M 3 4 165 154 4 7 193 292 Jackson St. 3 5 118 171 3 8 140 284 MVSU 1 6 94 255 2 9 164 445

Saturday, Dec. 16

NC A&T 21, Grambling St. 14

