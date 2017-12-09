201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Football » NCAA Football

NCAA Football

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 6:53 pm 12/09/2017 06:53pm
Share
All Times EST
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 7 1 257 141 12 1 460 166
NC State 6 2 239 191 8 4 367 297
Louisville 4 4 292 267 8 4 468 325
Boston 4 4 204 177 7 5 314 270
Wake Forest 4 4 250 232 7 5 404 316
Florida St. 3 5 156 201 6 6 320 263
Syracuse 2 6 189 297 4 8 329 386
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 7 1 217 150 10 2 354 239
Virginia Tech 5 3 185 121 9 3 345 162
Georgia Tech 4 4 224 202 5 6 309 292
Duke 3 5 158 184 6 6 309 249
Virginia 3 5 161 235 6 6 286 320
Pittsburgh 3 5 182 196 5 7 287 319
North Carolina 1 7 154 274 3 9 312 375

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida St. 42, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Clemson 38, Miami 3

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 8 0 359 187 12 0 593 302
South Florida 6 2 301 186 9 2 421 248
Temple 4 4 209 218 6 6 298 332
Cincinnati 2 6 169 277 4 8 251 382
UConn 2 6 210 306 3 9 283 455
East Carolina 2 6 215 369 3 9 299 540
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 388 234 10 2 572 401
Houston 5 3 231 207 7 4 312 253
SMU 4 4 290 303 7 5 482 426
Navy 4 4 227 233 6 6 347 335
Tulane 3 5 242 240 5 7 330 350
Tulsa 1 7 198 279 2 10 352 450

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

UCF 62, Memphis 55

Saturday’s Games

Army 14, Navy 13

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 400 271 12 1 584 325
TCU 7 2 267 145 10 3 431 229
Oklahoma St. 6 3 393 309 9 3 555 361
Iowa St. 5 4 235 170 7 5 359 252
Kansas St. 5 4 268 270 7 5 385 310
West Virginia 5 4 296 312 7 5 435 379
Texas 5 4 229 182 6 6 350 260
Texas Tech 3 6 277 302 6 6 412 381
Baylor 1 8 217 332 1 11 292 431
Kansas 0 9 129 418 1 11 224 521

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Oklahoma 41, TCU 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 1 417 179 11 2 552 259
Penn St. 7 2 358 172 10 2 499 186
Michigan St. 7 2 196 181 9 3 277 243
Michigan 5 4 211 175 8 4 309 219
Rutgers 3 6 124 294 4 8 216 340
Indiana 2 7 209 270 5 7 322 304
Maryland 2 7 165 349 4 8 289 445
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 9 0 288 114 12 1 439 171
Northwestern 7 2 259 170 9 3 356 238
Iowa 4 5 241 181 7 5 340 239
Purdue 4 5 183 173 6 6 290 232
Nebraska 3 6 214 338 4 8 309 437
Minnesota 2 7 166 250 5 7 265 274
Illinois 0 9 118 303 2 10 185 378

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Ohio St. 27, Wisconsin 21

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 8 0 368 191 10 3 518 315
FIU 5 3 210 216 8 4 330 342
Marshall 4 4 206 147 7 5 316 231
Middle Tennessee 4 4 234 193 6 6 297 291
W. Kentucky 4 4 226 233 6 6 314 322
Old Dominion 3 5 177 265 5 7 248 380
Charlotte 1 7 125 251 1 11 170 393
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 7 1 293 251 9 4 467 440
Southern Miss 6 2 266 211 8 4 366 276
UAB 6 2 249 175 8 4 355 292
Louisiana Tech 4 4 222 206 6 6 345 320
UTSA 3 5 147 146 6 5 259 187
Rice 1 7 163 238 1 11 195 429
UTEP 0 8 83 246 0 12 141 441

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

FAU 41, North Texas 17

FIU 63, UMass 45

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 357 251
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 3 424 262
UMass 0 0 0 0 4 8 367 382
BYU 0 0 0 0 4 9 222 321

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

FIU 63, UMass 45

Saturday’s Games

Army 14, Navy 13

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 6 2 196 179 7 6 307 342
Ohio 5 3 287 185 8 4 467 309
Buffalo 4 4 251 219 6 6 342 298
Miami (Ohio) 4 4 202 175 5 7 293 289
Bowling Green 2 6 247 313 2 10 304 456
Kent St. 1 7 109 271 2 10 153 421
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 7 1 296 165 11 2 509 333
Cent. Michigan 6 2 256 198 8 4 356 321
N. Illinois 6 2 255 166 8 4 362 250
W. Michigan 4 4 276 229 6 6 407 348
E. Michigan 3 5 226 208 5 7 313 280
Ball St. 0 8 94 387 2 10 215 488

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Toledo 45, Akron 28

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 7 1 285 169 10 3 417 292
Colorado St. 5 3 284 235 7 5 406 330
Wyoming 5 3 180 131 7 5 268 214
Utah St. 4 4 261 182 6 6 372 324
Air Force 4 4 257 291 5 7 377 389
New Mexico 1 7 152 270 3 9 248 382
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 7 1 221 105 9 4 347 224
San Diego St. 6 2 243 139 10 2 365 221
UNLV 4 4 220 237 5 7 346 381
Nevada 3 5 259 264 3 9 338 407
Hawaii 1 7 151 268 3 9 273 407
San Jose St. 1 7 114 336 2 11 206 542

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Boise St. 17, Fresno St. 14

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 8 1 328 210 11 2 449 342
Arizona St. 6 3 281 262 7 5 383 375
Arizona 5 4 361 350 7 5 502 409
UCLA 4 5 259 326 6 6 405 441
Utah 3 6 244 242 6 6 354 287
Colorado 2 7 222 311 5 7 317 338
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 7 2 302 137 10 2 443 174
Stanford 7 2 271 201 9 4 416 279
Washington St. 6 3 254 242 9 3 377 293
Oregon 4 5 272 270 7 5 440 339
California 2 7 238 275 5 7 333 341
Oregon St. 0 9 172 378 1 11 248 516

___

Friday, Dec. 1

Southern Cal 31, Stanford 28

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 1 307 98 11 1 469 138
Auburn 7 1 327 152 10 3 447 225
LSU 6 2 209 165 9 3 337 225
Mississippi St. 4 4 210 191 8 4 385 245
Texas A&M 4 4 205 250 7 5 373 344
Mississippi 3 5 236 316 6 6 394 415
Arkansas 1 7 208 337 4 8 345 434
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 1 295 115 12 1 454 172
South Carolina 5 3 196 162 8 4 289 250
Kentucky 4 4 217 246 7 5 309 343
Missouri 4 4 277 270 7 5 472 381
Florida 3 5 168 222 4 7 243 300
Vanderbilt 1 7 180 346 5 7 295 376
Tennessee 0 8 113 278 4 8 238 349

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Georgia 28, Auburn 7

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 7 1 267 141 10 2 360 210
Appalachian St. 7 1 291 175 8 4 401 263
Arkansas St. 6 2 319 184 7 4 424 274
Georgia St. 5 3 179 207 6 5 217 280
New Mexico St. 4 4 229 245 6 6 355 366
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 202 271 5 7 338 480
Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 337 343 4 8 407 492
Idaho 3 5 158 154 4 8 251 309
South Alabama 3 5 143 193 4 8 238 318
Coastal Carolina 2 6 175 259 3 9 284 408
Georgia Southern 2 6 194 216 2 10 250 386
Texas St. 1 7 160 266 2 10 207 403

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida St. 42, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 17

Idaho 24, Georgia St. 10

Appalachian St. 63, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

New Mexico St. 22, South Alabama 17

Troy 32, Arkansas St. 25

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 7 1 266 126 11 3 472 246
S. Utah 7 1 294 194 9 3 403 336
E. Washington 6 2 300 250 7 4 379 367
Sacramento St. 6 2 328 246 7 4 414 327
N. Arizona 6 2 272 199 7 5 363 356
Montana 5 3 277 230 7 4 385 319
Montana St. 5 3 237 197 5 6 278 275
UC Davis 3 5 281 295 5 6 370 354
Idaho St. 2 6 229 306 4 7 309 391
N. Colorado 2 6 216 286 3 7 278 341
North Dakota 2 6 220 299 3 8 277 381
Cal Poly 1 7 138 253 1 10 203 352
Portland St. 0 8 204 381 0 11 256 473

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Weber St. 30, S. Utah 13

Friday’s Games

James Madison 31, Weber St. 28

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 5 0 177 52 12 1 394 183
Monmouth (NJ) 4 1 183 146 9 3 394 331
Charleston Southern 3 2 57 89 6 5 250 218
Liberty 2 3 166 163 6 5 358 334
Presbyterian 1 4 80 145 4 7 182 325
Gardner-Webb 0 5 64 132 1 10 177 311

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Kennesaw St. 17, Jacksonville St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 234 61 13 0 452 134
Stony Brook 7 1 214 165 10 3 380 268
Elon 6 2 163 175 8 4 256 298
New Hampshire 5 3 167 150 9 5 309 301
Delaware 5 3 170 141 7 4 233 185
Richmond 4 4 218 186 6 5 340 272
Towson 3 5 149 186 5 6 192 263
Villanova 3 5 121 126 5 6 231 177
Maine 3 5 155 177 4 6 246 233
Albany (NY) 2 6 120 150 4 7 191 195
Rhode Island 2 6 157 236 3 8 222 300
William & Mary 0 8 105 220 2 9 165 263

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7

New Hampshire 21, Cent. Arkansas 15

Friday’s Games

James Madison 31, Weber St. 28

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota St. 56, New Hampshire 14

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 6 1 216 118 9 1 345 156
Columbia 5 2 146 130 8 2 239 175
Dartmouth 5 2 180 141 8 2 274 200
Penn 4 3 170 144 6 4 298 257
Harvard 3 4 131 180 5 5 220 209
Cornell 3 4 134 155 3 7 173 243
Princeton 2 5 267 201 5 5 382 265
Brown 0 7 65 240 2 8 130 301

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 8 0 264 101 11 0 400 135
Bethune-Cookman 6 2 187 154 7 4 228 263
Howard 6 2 234 164 7 4 329 310
NC Central 5 3 164 134 7 4 236 211
Hampton 5 3 154 154 6 5 236 243
Norfolk St. 4 4 179 194 4 7 209 303
Savannah St. 3 5 177 185 3 8 214 347
SC State 2 6 156 174 3 7 205 188
Florida A&M 2 6 193 229 3 8 242 309
Delaware St. 2 6 133 262 2 9 158 420
Morgan St. 1 7 214 304 1 10 214 405

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 115 12 1 509 148
South Dakota St. 6 2 279 198 11 2 505 284
N. Iowa 6 2 224 159 8 5 382 307
W. Illinois 5 3 260 201 8 4 410 266
South Dakota 4 4 259 218 8 5 496 344
Illinois St. 4 4 182 163 6 5 287 213
Youngstown St. 4 4 217 173 6 5 327 210
S. Illinois 2 6 180 238 4 7 301 302
Missouri St. 2 6 195 294 3 8 266 421
Indiana St. 0 8 90 388 0 11 158 494

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

South Dakota St. 37, N. Iowa 22

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota St. 56, New Hampshire 14

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 0 206 125 8 4 352 313
Duquesne 4 2 206 108 7 4 354 262
Bryant 4 2 187 168 6 5 333 382
St. Francis (PA) 3 3 121 95 5 6 241 161
Sacred Heart 2 4 133 160 4 7 277 295
Wagner 2 4 122 173 4 7 234 304
Robert Morris 0 6 73 219 2 9 112 331

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 8 0 271 103 10 2 346 180
Austin Peay 7 1 201 154 8 4 327 297
E. Illinois 5 3 149 184 6 5 194 286
UT Martin 4 4 136 105 6 5 216 157
E. Kentucky 3 5 181 224 4 7 228 292
SE Missouri 3 5 169 142 3 8 225 240
Tennessee St. 2 5 149 178 6 5 267 216
Murray St. 2 5 121 191 3 8 232 322
Tennessee Tech 1 7 133 229 1 10 174 325

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Kennesaw St. 17, Jacksonville St. 7

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 5 1 223 73 7 4 305 192
Lehigh 5 1 244 191 5 7 430 492
Fordham 3 3 124 147 4 7 239 384
Holy Cross 3 3 121 119 4 7 254 279
Lafayette 3 3 69 95 3 8 132 299
Bucknell 2 4 58 129 5 6 185 249
Georgetown 0 6 64 149 1 10 138 299

___

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 371 97 10 3 473 227
Drake 6 2 223 137 7 4 295 279
Jacksonville 5 3 205 285 7 4 324 385
Campbell 5 3 276 203 6 5 372 247
Valparaiso 5 3 223 213 6 5 330 313
Butler 4 4 224 185 6 5 294 275
Dayton 4 4 180 153 5 6 238 217
Marist 3 5 197 240 4 7 234 338
Morehead St. 3 5 180 307 4 7 266 448
Stetson 1 7 139 244 2 9 166 337
Davidson 0 8 131 285 2 9 220 376

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 7 1 228 177 10 3 334 291
Samford 6 2 228 133 8 4 336 267
Furman 6 2 294 159 8 5 424 311
W. Carolina 5 3 256 175 7 5 389 325
Mercer 4 4 212 173 5 6 270 260
The Citadel 3 5 155 208 5 6 237 290
Chattanooga 3 5 165 191 3 8 195 284
ETSU 2 6 154 248 4 7 211 313
VMI 0 8 68 296 0 11 88 408

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Wofford 28, Furman 10

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 42, Wofford 10

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 9 0 354 121 10 2 429 210
Sam Houston St. 8 1 413 248 11 1 559 355
McNeese St. 7 2 252 140 9 2 328 188
Nicholls 7 2 250 227 8 4 339 302
Southeastern Louisiana 6 3 312 203 6 5 383 282
Northwestern St. 4 5 216 271 4 7 250 346
Stephen F. Austin 4 5 188 216 4 7 216 325
Abilene Christian 2 7 185 245 2 9 209 321
Lamar 1 8 161 326 2 9 247 391
Incarnate Word 1 7 182 361 1 10 232 525
Houston Baptist 0 9 115 270 1 10 150 307

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

New Hampshire 21, Cent. Arkansas 15

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 8 0 284 140 11 1 392 245
Southern 5 2 239 187 7 4 301 305
Prairie View 4 3 210 142 6 5 330 275
Texas Southern 2 6 155 221 2 9 182 322
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 6 167 229 2 9 231 379
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 2 253 149 7 5 372 261
Alabama St. 4 3 90 127 5 6 154 198
Alabama A&M 3 4 165 154 4 7 193 292
Jackson St. 3 5 118 171 3 8 140 284
MVSU 1 6 94 255 2 9 164 445

___

Saturday, Dec. 2

Grambling St. 40, Alcorn St. 32

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest