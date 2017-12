NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 2

James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7

Kennesaw State 17, Jacksonville State 7

Wofford 28, Furman 10

South Dakota State 37, Northern Iowa 22

New Hampshire 21, Central Arkansas 15

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

North Dakota State 38, San Diego 3

Weber State 30, Southern Utah 13

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 8

James Madison 31, Weber State 28

Saturday, Dec. 9

North Dakota State 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota State 56, New Hampshire 14

Sam Houston State 34, Kennesaw State 27

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 15

North Dakota State 55, Sam Houston State 13

Saturday, Dec. 16

James Madison 51, South Dakota State 16

Championship Saturday, Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

