NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 2

James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7

Kennesaw State 17, Jacksonville State 7

Wofford 28, Furman 10

South Dakota State 37, Northern Iowa 22

New Hampshire 21, Central Arkansas 15

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

North Dakota State 38, San Diego 3

Weber State 30, Southern Utah 13

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 8

James Madison 31, Weber State 28

Saturday, Dec. 9

North Dakota State 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota State 56, New Hampshire 14

Sam Houston State 34, Kennesaw State 27

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 15

Sam Houston State (12-1) at North Dakota State (12-1), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

South Dakota State (11-2) at James Madison (13-0), 4:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

