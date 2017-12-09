NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:42 pm 12/09/2017 11:42pm
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 2

James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7

Kennesaw State 17, Jacksonville State 7

Wofford 28, Furman 10

S. Dakota St. 37, N. Iowa 22

New Hampshire 21, Central Arkansas 15

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3

Weber State 30, Southern Utah 13

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 8

James Madison 31, Weber State 28

Saturday, Dec. 9

North Dakota State 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota State 56, New Hampshire 14

Sam Houston State 34, Kennesaw State 27

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 15 or Saturday, Dec. 16

James Madison (13-0) vs. South Dakota State (11-2), TBD

Sam Houston State (12-1) vs. North Dakota State (12-1), TBD

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 6
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

