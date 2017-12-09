201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Football » NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 6:09 pm 12/09/2017 06:09pm
Share
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 2

James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7

Kennesaw State 17, Jacksonville State 7

Wofford 28, Furman 10

S. Dakota St. 37, N. Iowa 22

New Hampshire 21, Central Arkansas 15

Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42

N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3

Weber State 30, Southern Utah 13

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 8

James Madison 31, Weber State 28

Saturday, Dec. 9

North Dakota State 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota State 56, New Hampshire 14

Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 15

TBD, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 6
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest