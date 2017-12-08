NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Furman 28, Elon 27
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19
Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 2
James Madison 26, Stony Brook 7
Kennesaw State 17, Jacksonville State 7
Wofford 28, Furman 10
S. Dakota St. 37, N. Iowa 22
New Hampshire 21, Central Arkansas 15
Sam Houston St. 54, South Dakota 42
N. Dakota St. 38, San Diego 3
Weber State 30, Southern Utah 13
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 8
James Madison 31, Weber State 28
Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon
New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.
Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 15
TBD, 8 p.m.
TBD, 4:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 6
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
