NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 4:38 pm 12/09/2017 04:38pm
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 18

Mount Union 21, Washington & Lee 0

Berry 34, Huntingdon 20

Delaware Valley 35, Western New England 0

Brockport 66, Plymouth State 0

Husson 23, Springfield 21

Frostburg State 35, Wittenberg 7

Washington & Jefferson 31, Johns Hopkins 28

Wesley 45, RPI 27

Trine 63, Monmouth (Ill.) 24

North Central 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 7

Wartburg 35, Franklin 34, OT

Case Western 28, Illinois Wesleyan 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Chapman 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Eureka 8

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Lakeland 0

Linfield 27, Hardin-Simmons 13

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Mount Union 45, Case Western 16

Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23

Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15

Brockport 49, Wesley 28

Wartburg 49, Trine 7

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 2

Brockport 31, Delaware Valley 28

Mount Union 70, Frostburg State 37

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 41, Wartburg 27

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 10

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 9

Mount Union 43, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 40

Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.

Championship
Friday, Dec. 15
At Salem, Va.

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Brockport or Mary Hardin-Baylor, 7 p.m.

