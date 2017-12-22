NC State adds ex-Duke coach Roof to coaching staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding former Duke coach Ted Roof as its 10th assistant.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Friday that Roof will be the Wolfpack’s co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach while also working with the safeties and nickel backs with Aaron Henry.

Roof was 4-42 in four seasons as the Blue Devils’ head coach before he was fired following the 2007 season. He spent the past five seasons as Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator.

Doeren praised Roof’s knowledge of the North Carolina Triangle as well as his recruiting ties in Atlanta and throughout Georgia.

N.C. State says Roof will start Jan. 1, pending customary university approval.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.