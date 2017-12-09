Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top three finalists in balloting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, 379.

2. Bryce Love, Stanford, 205.

3. Lamar Jackson, Louisville, 136.

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Mayfield, 370.

2. Love, 196.

3. Jackson, 147.

SOUTH

1. Mayfield, 427.

2. Love, 192.

3. Jackson, 161.

SOUTHWEST

1. Mayfield, 434

2. Love, 232.

3. Jackson, 118.

MIDWEST

1. Mayfield, 403.

2. Love, 208.

3. Jackson, 111.

FAR WEST

1. Mayfield, 385.

2. Love, 267.

3. Jackson, 120.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.