Heisman Regional Voting

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 9:34 pm 12/09/2017 09:34pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top three finalists in balloting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, 379.

2. Bryce Love, Stanford, 205.

3. Lamar Jackson, Louisville, 136.

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Mayfield, 370.

2. Love, 196.

3. Jackson, 147.

SOUTH

1. Mayfield, 427.

2. Love, 192.

3. Jackson, 161.

SOUTHWEST

1. Mayfield, 434

2. Love, 232.

3. Jackson, 118.

MIDWEST

1. Mayfield, 403.

2. Love, 208.

3. Jackson, 111.

FAR WEST

1. Mayfield, 385.

2. Love, 267.

3. Jackson, 120.

