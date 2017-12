By The Associated Press

Finalist voting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 732 87 28 2,398 Bryce Love, Stanford 75 421 233 1,300 Lamar Jackson, Louisville 47 197 258 793

