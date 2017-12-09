Heisman Expanded Voting

Voting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
|732
|87
|28
|2,398
|Bryce Love, Stanford
|75
|421
|233
|1,300
|Lamar Jackson, Louisville
|47
|197
|258
|793
|Saquon Barkley, Penn State
|15
|73
|113
|304
|Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
|7
|37
|80
|175
|Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
|2
|7
|38
|58
|Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
|2
|14
|22
|56
|McKenzie Milton, UCF
|4
|11
|20
|54
|Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
|0
|14
|17
|45
|Roquan Smith, Georgia
|3
|11
|7
|38
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.