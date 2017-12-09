Heisman Expanded Voting

Voting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 732 87 28 2,398 Bryce Love, Stanford 75 421 233 1,300 Lamar Jackson, Louisville 47 197 258 793 Saquon Barkley, Penn State 15 73 113 304 Rashaad Penny, San Diego State 7 37 80 175 Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 2 7 38 58 Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State 2 14 22 56 McKenzie Milton, UCF 4 11 20 54 Kerryon Johnson, Auburn 0 14 17 45 Roquan Smith, Georgia 3 11 7 38

