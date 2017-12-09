Heisman Expanded Voting

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 9:29 pm 12/09/2017 09:29pm
Voting for the 2017 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 732 87 28 2,398
Bryce Love, Stanford 75 421 233 1,300
Lamar Jackson, Louisville 47 197 258 793
Saquon Barkley, Penn State 15 73 113 304
Rashaad Penny, San Diego State 7 37 80 175
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin 2 7 38 58
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State 2 14 22 56
McKenzie Milton, UCF 4 11 20 54
Kerryon Johnson, Auburn 0 14 17 45
Roquan Smith, Georgia 3 11 7 38

