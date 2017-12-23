BC-FBC–Texas Tech-South Florida Stats
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
|Texas Tech
|10
|0
|14
|10—34
|South Florida
|3
|7
|7
|21—38
|First Quarter
TT_FG Hatfield 26, 10:47
USF_FG Nadelman 25, 7:12
TT_Coutee 5 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), :34
USF_McCants 21 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), :51
TT_Cantrell 3 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 11:25
USF_Salomon 17 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 8:34
TT_King 4 run (Hatfield kick), 5:55
USF_Flowers 5 run (Nadelman kick), 9:30
TT_FG Hatfield 33, 5:02
USF_Valdes-Scantling 64 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 4:26
TT_Vasher 25 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 1:31
USF_McCants 26 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), :16
___
|TT
|USF
|First downs
|26
|27
|Rushes-yards
|35-133
|48-250
|Passing
|416
|311
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-59-2
|17-34-0
|Return Yards
|106
|67
|Punts-Avg.
|5-34.6
|3-39.33
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-107
|10-100
|Time of Possession
|35:21
|24:39
___
RUSHING_Texas Tech, Stockton 18-103, King 10-35, Batson 1-19, Coutee 1-2, Nisby 1-(minus 1), Shimonek 4-(minus 25). South Florida, Flowers 14-106, Tice 16-65, D’.Johnson 16-51, McCants 1-30, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Texas Tech, Shimonek 32-59-2-416. South Florida, Flowers 17-34-0-311.
RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Coutee 11-187, Vasher 5-84, Cantrell 4-26, Batson 4-23, Stockton 2-32, Wesley 2-29, Carr 2-14, King 1-15, Shorts 1-6. South Florida, McCants 6-88, Salomon 4-47, Valdes-Scantling 3-133, Wilcox 2-17, D’.Johnson 1-25, Mayes 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
