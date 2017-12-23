BC-FBC–Texas Tech-South Florida Stats

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Texas Tech 10 0 14 10—34 South Florida 3 7 7 21—38 First Quarter

TT_FG Hatfield 26, 10:47

USF_FG Nadelman 25, 7:12

TT_Coutee 5 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), :34

Second Quarter

USF_McCants 21 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), :51

Third Quarter

TT_Cantrell 3 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 11:25

USF_Salomon 17 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 8:34

TT_King 4 run (Hatfield kick), 5:55

Fourth Quarter

USF_Flowers 5 run (Nadelman kick), 9:30

TT_FG Hatfield 33, 5:02

USF_Valdes-Scantling 64 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 4:26

TT_Vasher 25 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 1:31

USF_McCants 26 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), :16

A_28,623.

___

TT USF First downs 26 27 Rushes-yards 35-133 48-250 Passing 416 311 Comp-Att-Int 32-59-2 17-34-0 Return Yards 106 67 Punts-Avg. 5-34.6 3-39.33 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2 Penalties-Yards 10-107 10-100 Time of Possession 35:21 24:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas Tech, Stockton 18-103, King 10-35, Batson 1-19, Coutee 1-2, Nisby 1-(minus 1), Shimonek 4-(minus 25). South Florida, Flowers 14-106, Tice 16-65, D’.Johnson 16-51, McCants 1-30, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Texas Tech, Shimonek 32-59-2-416. South Florida, Flowers 17-34-0-311.

RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Coutee 11-187, Vasher 5-84, Cantrell 4-26, Batson 4-23, Stockton 2-32, Wesley 2-29, Carr 2-14, King 1-15, Shorts 1-6. South Florida, McCants 6-88, Salomon 4-47, Valdes-Scantling 3-133, Wilcox 2-17, D’.Johnson 1-25, Mayes 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

