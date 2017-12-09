BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:53 pm 12/09/2017 11:53pm
College Football Standings

By The Associated Press
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 9 0 421 242 12 0 593 302
South Florida 6 2 301 186 9 2 421 248
Temple 4 4 209 218 6 6 298 332
Cincinnati 2 6 169 277 4 8 251 382
East Carolina 2 6 215 369 3 9 299 540
UConn 2 6 210 306 3 9 283 455
West Division
Memphis 7 2 443 296 10 2 572 401
Houston 5 3 231 207 7 4 312 253
SMU 4 4 290 303 7 5 482 426
Navy 4 4 227 233 6 6 347 335
Tulane 3 5 242 240 5 7 330 350
Tulsa 1 7 198 279 2 10 352 450

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 1 295 144 12 1 460 166
NC State 6 2 239 191 8 4 367 297
Louisville 4 4 292 267 8 4 468 325
Boston College 4 4 204 177 7 5 314 270
Wake Forest 4 4 250 232 7 5 404 316
Florida St. 3 5 156 201 6 6 320 263
Syracuse 2 6 189 297 4 8 329 386
Coastal Division
Miami 7 2 220 188 10 2 354 239
Virginia Tech 5 3 185 121 9 3 345 162
Georgia Tech 4 4 224 202 5 6 309 292
Duke 3 5 158 184 6 6 309 249
Virginia 3 5 161 235 6 6 286 320
Pittsburgh 3 5 182 196 5 7 287 319
North Carolina 1 7 154 274 3 9 312 375

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 9 1 441 288 12 1 584 325
TCU 7 3 284 186 10 3 431 229
Oklahoma St. 6 3 393 309 9 3 555 361
Iowa St. 5 4 235 170 7 5 359 252
Kansas St. 5 4 268 270 7 5 385 310
West Virginia 5 4 296 312 7 5 435 379
Texas 5 4 229 182 6 6 350 260
Texas Tech 3 6 277 302 6 6 412 381
Baylor 1 8 217 332 1 11 292 431
Kansas 0 9 129 418 1 11 224 521

