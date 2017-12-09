BC-FBC–Standings,8Takes

tx
College Football Standings
|By The Associated Press
|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|9
|0
|421
|242
|12
|0
|593
|302
|South Florida
|6
|2
|301
|186
|9
|2
|421
|248
|Temple
|4
|4
|209
|218
|6
|6
|298
|332
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|169
|277
|4
|8
|251
|382
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|215
|369
|3
|9
|299
|540
|UConn
|2
|6
|210
|306
|3
|9
|283
|455
|West Division
|Memphis
|7
|2
|443
|296
|10
|2
|572
|401
|Houston
|5
|3
|231
|207
|7
|4
|312
|253
|SMU
|4
|4
|290
|303
|7
|5
|482
|426
|Navy
|4
|4
|227
|233
|6
|6
|347
|335
|Tulane
|3
|5
|242
|240
|5
|7
|330
|350
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|198
|279
|2
|10
|352
|450
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|1
|295
|144
|12
|1
|460
|166
|NC State
|6
|2
|239
|191
|8
|4
|367
|297
|Louisville
|4
|4
|292
|267
|8
|4
|468
|325
|Boston College
|4
|4
|204
|177
|7
|5
|314
|270
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|250
|232
|7
|5
|404
|316
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|156
|201
|6
|6
|320
|263
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|189
|297
|4
|8
|329
|386
|Coastal Division
|Miami
|7
|2
|220
|188
|10
|2
|354
|239
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|185
|121
|9
|3
|345
|162
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|224
|202
|5
|6
|309
|292
|Duke
|3
|5
|158
|184
|6
|6
|309
|249
|Virginia
|3
|5
|161
|235
|6
|6
|286
|320
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|182
|196
|5
|7
|287
|319
|North Carolina
|1
|7
|154
|274
|3
|9
|312
|375
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|9
|1
|441
|288
|12
|1
|584
|325
|TCU
|7
|3
|284
|186
|10
|3
|431
|229
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|393
|309
|9
|3
|555
|361
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|235
|170
|7
|5
|359
|252
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|268
|270
|7
|5
|385
|310
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|296
|312
|7
|5
|435
|379
|Texas
|5
|4
|229
|182
|6
|6
|350
|260
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|277
|302
|6
|6
|412
|381
|Baylor
|1
|8
|217
|332
|1
|11
|292
|431
|Kansas
|0
|9
|129
|418
|1
|11
|224
|521
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.