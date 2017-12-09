BC-FBC–Standings,7th Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:53 pm 12/09/2017 11:53pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 3 285 189 7 5 372 261
Alabama St. 4 4 93 149 5 7 157 220
Alabama A&M 3 4 165 154 4 7 193 292
Jackson St. 3 5 118 171 3 8 140 284
MVSU 1 6 94 255 2 9 164 445
West
Grambling St. 9 0 324 172 11 1 392 245
Southern U. 5 2 239 187 7 4 301 300
Prairie View 4 3 210 142 6 5 330 275
Texas Southern 2 6 155 221 2 9 182 322
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 6 167 229 2 9 231 379

___

Sun Belt Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 7 1 267 141 10 2 360 210
Appalachian St. 7 1 291 175 8 4 401 263
Arkansas St. 6 2 319 184 7 4 424 274
Georgia St. 5 3 179 207 6 5 217 280
New Mexico St. 4 4 229 245 6 6 355 366
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 4 202 271 5 7 338 480
Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 335 341 4 8 405 490
Idaho 3 5 158 154 4 8 251 309
South Alabama 3 5 143 193 4 8 238 318
Coastal Carolina 2 6 175 259 3 9 284 408
Georgia Southern 2 6 194 216 2 10 250 386
Texas St. 1 7 158 264 2 10 205 401

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
Army 9 3 357 251
Notre Dame 9 3 424 262
UMass 4 8 367 382
BYU 4 9 222 321

