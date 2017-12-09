BC-FBC–Standings,7th Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|285
|189
|7
|5
|372
|261
|Alabama St.
|4
|4
|93
|149
|5
|7
|157
|220
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|165
|154
|4
|7
|193
|292
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|118
|171
|3
|8
|140
|284
|MVSU
|1
|6
|94
|255
|2
|9
|164
|445
|West
|Grambling St.
|9
|0
|324
|172
|11
|1
|392
|245
|Southern U.
|5
|2
|239
|187
|7
|4
|301
|300
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|210
|142
|6
|5
|330
|275
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|155
|221
|2
|9
|182
|322
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|6
|167
|229
|2
|9
|231
|379
___
|Sun Belt Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|7
|1
|267
|141
|10
|2
|360
|210
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|291
|175
|8
|4
|401
|263
|Arkansas St.
|6
|2
|319
|184
|7
|4
|424
|274
|Georgia St.
|5
|3
|179
|207
|6
|5
|217
|280
|New Mexico St.
|4
|4
|229
|245
|6
|6
|355
|366
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|202
|271
|5
|7
|338
|480
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|335
|341
|4
|8
|405
|490
|Idaho
|3
|5
|158
|154
|4
|8
|251
|309
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|143
|193
|4
|8
|238
|318
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|175
|259
|3
|9
|284
|408
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|194
|216
|2
|10
|250
|386
|Texas St.
|1
|7
|158
|264
|2
|10
|205
|401
___
|Major Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|9
|3
|357
|251
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|424
|262
|UMass
|4
|8
|367
|382
|BYU
|4
|9
|222
|321
