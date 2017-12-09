BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

201.5
December 9, 2017
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Southeastern Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 1 323 122 12 1 454 172
South Carolina 5 3 196 162 8 4 289 250
Kentucky 4 4 217 246 7 5 309 343
Missouri 4 4 277 270 7 5 472 381
Florida 3 5 168 222 4 7 243 300
Vanderbilt 1 7 180 346 5 7 295 376
Tennessee 0 8 113 278 4 8 238 349
West
Alabama 7 1 307 98 11 1 469 138
Auburn 7 2 334 180 10 3 447 225
LSU 6 2 209 165 9 3 337 225
Mississippi St. 4 4 210 191 8 4 385 245
Texas A&M 4 4 205 250 7 5 373 344
Mississippi 3 5 236 316 6 6 394 415
Arkansas 1 7 208 337 4 8 345 434

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 8 1 256 187 10 3 334 291
Samford 6 2 228 133 8 4 336 267
Furman 6 3 304 187 8 5 424 311
W. Carolina 5 3 256 175 7 5 389 325
Mercer 4 4 212 173 5 6 270 260
The Citadel 3 5 155 208 5 6 237 290
Chattanooga 3 5 165 191 3 8 195 284
ETSU 2 6 154 248 4 7 211 313
VMI 0 8 68 296 0 11 88 408

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 9 0 354 121 10 2 429 210
Sam Houston St. 8 1 413 248 12 1 593 382
McNeese St. 7 2 252 140 9 2 328 188
Nicholls 7 2 250 227 8 4 339 302
SE Louisiana 6 3 312 203 6 5 383 282
Northwestern St. 4 5 216 271 4 7 250 346
Stephen F. Austin 4 5 188 216 4 7 216 325
Abilene Christian 2 7 185 245 2 9 209 321
Incarnate Word 1 7 182 361 1 10 232 525
Lamar 1 8 161 326 2 9 247 391
Houston Baptist 0 9 115 270 1 10 150 307

