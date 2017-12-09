BC-FBC–Standings,6th Add

tx
$vstdg7
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Southeastern Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|1
|323
|122
|12
|1
|454
|172
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|196
|162
|8
|4
|289
|250
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|217
|246
|7
|5
|309
|343
|Missouri
|4
|4
|277
|270
|7
|5
|472
|381
|Florida
|3
|5
|168
|222
|4
|7
|243
|300
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|180
|346
|5
|7
|295
|376
|Tennessee
|0
|8
|113
|278
|4
|8
|238
|349
|West
|Alabama
|7
|1
|307
|98
|11
|1
|469
|138
|Auburn
|7
|2
|334
|180
|10
|3
|447
|225
|LSU
|6
|2
|209
|165
|9
|3
|337
|225
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|210
|191
|8
|4
|385
|245
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|205
|250
|7
|5
|373
|344
|Mississippi
|3
|5
|236
|316
|6
|6
|394
|415
|Arkansas
|1
|7
|208
|337
|4
|8
|345
|434
___
|Southern Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|8
|1
|256
|187
|10
|3
|334
|291
|Samford
|6
|2
|228
|133
|8
|4
|336
|267
|Furman
|6
|3
|304
|187
|8
|5
|424
|311
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|256
|175
|7
|5
|389
|325
|Mercer
|4
|4
|212
|173
|5
|6
|270
|260
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|155
|208
|5
|6
|237
|290
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|165
|191
|3
|8
|195
|284
|ETSU
|2
|6
|154
|248
|4
|7
|211
|313
|VMI
|0
|8
|68
|296
|0
|11
|88
|408
___
|Southland Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|0
|354
|121
|10
|2
|429
|210
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|413
|248
|12
|1
|593
|382
|McNeese St.
|7
|2
|252
|140
|9
|2
|328
|188
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|250
|227
|8
|4
|339
|302
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|312
|203
|6
|5
|383
|282
|Northwestern St.
|4
|5
|216
|271
|4
|7
|250
|346
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|5
|188
|216
|4
|7
|216
|325
|Abilene Christian
|2
|7
|185
|245
|2
|9
|209
|321
|Incarnate Word
|1
|7
|182
|361
|1
|10
|232
|525
|Lamar
|1
|8
|161
|326
|2
|9
|247
|391
|Houston Baptist
|0
|9
|115
|270
|1
|10
|150
|307
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.