BC-FBC–Standings,4th Add

UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Mountain West Conference
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|7
|2
|235
|122
|9
|4
|347
|224
|San Diego St.
|6
|2
|243
|139
|10
|2
|365
|221
|UNLV
|4
|4
|220
|237
|5
|7
|346
|381
|Nevada
|3
|5
|259
|264
|3
|9
|338
|407
|Hawaii
|1
|7
|151
|268
|3
|9
|273
|407
|San Jose St.
|1
|7
|114
|336
|2
|11
|206
|542
|Mountain
|Boise St.
|8
|1
|302
|183
|10
|3
|417
|292
|Colorado St.
|5
|3
|284
|235
|7
|5
|406
|330
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|180
|131
|7
|5
|268
|214
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|261
|182
|6
|6
|372
|324
|Air Force
|4
|4
|257
|291
|5
|7
|377
|389
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|152
|270
|3
|9
|248
|382
___
|Northeast Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|0
|206
|125
|8
|4
|352
|313
|Duquesne
|4
|2
|206
|108
|7
|4
|354
|262
|Bryant
|4
|2
|187
|168
|6
|5
|333
|382
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|3
|121
|95
|5
|6
|241
|161
|Sacred Heart
|2
|4
|133
|160
|4
|7
|277
|295
|Wagner
|2
|4
|122
|173
|4
|7
|234
|304
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|73
|219
|2
|9
|112
|331
___
|Ohio Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|271
|103
|10
|2
|346
|180
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|201
|154
|8
|4
|327
|297
|E. Illinois
|5
|3
|149
|181
|6
|5
|194
|283
|UT Martin
|4
|4
|136
|105
|6
|5
|216
|157
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|181
|224
|4
|7
|228
|292
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|169
|142
|3
|8
|225
|240
|Tennessee St.
|2
|5
|146
|178
|6
|5
|264
|216
|Murray St.
|2
|5
|121
|191
|3
|8
|232
|322
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|7
|133
|229
|1
|10
|174
|325
