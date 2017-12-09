BC-FBC–Standings,3rd Add

tx
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings
___
|Mid-American Conference
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|6
|3
|224
|224
|7
|6
|307
|342
|Ohio
|5
|3
|287
|185
|8
|4
|467
|309
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|251
|219
|6
|6
|342
|298
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|202
|175
|5
|7
|293
|289
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|247
|313
|2
|10
|304
|456
|Kent St.
|1
|7
|109
|271
|2
|10
|153
|421
|West
|Toledo
|8
|1
|341
|193
|11
|2
|509
|333
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|255
|166
|8
|4
|362
|250
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|256
|198
|7
|5
|350
|321
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|276
|229
|6
|6
|407
|348
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|226
|208
|5
|7
|313
|280
|Ball St.
|0
|8
|94
|387
|2
|10
|215
|488
___
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|8
|0
|264
|101
|11
|0
|400
|135
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|2
|187
|154
|7
|4
|228
|263
|Howard
|6
|2
|234
|164
|7
|4
|329
|310
|NC Central
|5
|3
|164
|134
|7
|4
|236
|211
|Hampton
|5
|3
|154
|154
|6
|5
|236
|243
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|179
|194
|4
|7
|209
|303
|Savannah St.
|3
|5
|177
|185
|3
|8
|214
|347
|SC State
|2
|6
|156
|174
|3
|7
|200
|188
|Florida A&M
|2
|6
|193
|229
|3
|8
|242
|309
|Delaware St.
|2
|6
|133
|262
|2
|9
|158
|420
|Morgan St.
|1
|7
|214
|304
|1
|10
|214
|405
___
|Missouri Valley Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|223
|104
|12
|1
|509
|148
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|254
|190
|11
|2
|505
|284
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|221
|186
|8
|5
|382
|307
|W. Illinois
|4
|3
|211
|171
|8
|4
|410
|266
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|259
|218
|8
|5
|496
|344
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|148
|154
|6
|5
|287
|213
|Youngstown St.
|3
|4
|179
|163
|6
|5
|327
|210
|S. Illinois
|2
|5
|152
|202
|4
|7
|301
|302
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|266
|421
|Indiana St.
|0
|7
|70
|329
|0
|11
|158
|494
