BC-FBC–Standings,2nd Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:53 pm 12/09/2017 11:53pm
UNDATED: Add FBC Standings

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 9 0 260 68 13 0 452 134
Stony Brook 7 2 221 191 10 3 380 268
Elon 6 2 163 175 8 4 256 298
New Hampshire 5 3 167 150 9 5 309 301
Delaware 5 3 170 141 7 4 233 185
Richmond 4 4 218 186 6 5 340 272
Towson 3 5 149 186 5 6 192 263
Villanova 3 5 121 126 5 6 231 177
Maine 3 5 155 177 4 6 246 233
Albany (NY) 2 5 117 128 4 6 188 173
Rhode Island 2 6 157 236 4 7 222 294
William & Mary 0 8 105 220 2 9 165 263

___

Conference USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 9 0 409 208 10 3 518 315
FIU 5 3 210 216 8 4 330 342
Marshall 4 4 206 147 7 5 316 231
Middle Tennessee 4 4 234 193 6 6 297 291
W. Kentucky 4 4 226 233 6 6 314 322
Old Dominion 3 5 177 265 5 7 248 380
Charlotte 1 7 125 251 1 11 170 393
West Division
North Texas 7 2 310 292 9 4 467 440
Southern Miss. 6 2 266 211 8 4 366 276
UAB 6 2 249 175 8 4 355 292
Louisiana Tech 4 4 222 206 6 6 345 320
UTSA 3 5 141 146 6 5 253 187
Rice 1 7 163 232 1 11 195 423
UTEP 0 8 83 246 0 12 141 441

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 6 1 216 118 9 1 345 156
Columbia 5 2 146 130 8 2 239 175
Dartmouth 5 2 174 141 8 2 268 194
Penn 4 3 170 144 6 4 298 257
Harvard 3 4 131 180 5 5 220 209
Cornell 3 4 134 155 3 7 173 243
Princeton 2 5 267 195 5 5 382 259
Brown 0 7 65 240 2 8 130 301

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

